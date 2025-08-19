Johanna Day Will Lead DOUBT: A PARABLE at Hanover Theatre Repertory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway actor Johanna Day will star in Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley at The Hanover Theatre Repertory. The production is directed by THT Rep’s Artistic Director Livy Scanlon.

Day will be joined by actor, playwright, and CBS news correspondent Jamie Wax as they kick off THT Rep’s fifth season. The pair comes fresh off their current project, Call Me Izzy, a new Broadway play written by Wax. Rounding out the impressive cast are Lynnette R. Freeman and Rebecca-Anne Whittaker, both of whom come to THT Rep with significant regional credits, including at Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Trinity Rep.

A Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, Doubt follows Sister Aloysius, a formidable nun serving as principal in a Bronx Catholic school in the 1960s. She questions Father Flynn’s affections for young Donald Muller, the school’s first Black student.

“We are honored to welcome Johanna, Jamie, and the entire cast to Worcester,” said Scanlon. “Their artistry, authenticity, and depth will bring extraordinary dimension to Shanley’s already fascinating characters. This production promises to spark conversation and resonate long after the final curtain.”

Day, who will play Sister Aloysius, is among the American theatre’s most accomplished actors. She received Tony Award nominations for her performances in Proof by David Auburn, and Sweat by Lynn Nottage. Day’s other accolades include a Helen Hayes Award and an Obie Award, as well as nominations for a Drama Desk Award, a Drama League Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and two Lucille Lortel Awards. Her distinguished career spans Broadway, off-Broadway, film, and television.

“The importance of this casting cannot be overstated,” explained Alan Seiffert, President and CEO of The Hanover Theatre. “THT Rep has already established itself as a place of excellence in storytelling and for powerful interpretations of important theatrical work. Now, the industry is discovering that THT Rep, and Worcester, is a place where the best work lives and breathes.”

Doubt: A Parable runs September 18 through October 5, 2025, in the BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now at The Hanover Theatre Box Office, online, or by calling 877.571.7469.