Jackie Reeves 'No Fixed Address' Anchors Summer Exhibitions at Cultural Center of Cape Cod

This summer, the Cultural Center of Cape Cod will present a trio of compelling exhibitions that collectively explore themes of place, transformation, and impermanence. At the heart of the season is No Fixed Address by Jackie Reeves, an immersive, evolving installation on view July 26 through September 6, 2025, in the Great Hall and Vault Galleries. The exhibition is accompanied by solo shows from Dawn McKenzie in the Sky Light Gallery and Hugo Rizzoli in the Saben Board Room Gallery.

The exhibitions are unified by their probing of the fragile, often improvised frameworks we build—physically and emotionally—to house our identities, relationships, and hopes.

From July 21–25, No Fixed Address will unfold through a dynamic artist-in-residence installation experience. Artist Jackie Reeves will transform the Great Hall into a working studio, with the public invited to observe select segments of the process. Curated by Cultural Center Director Molly Demeulenaere, the exhibition will evolve in real time and be documented daily on social media. An Opening Reception will take place July 25 from 6–8 PM, and Reeves will also give an Artist Talk on August 9 at 11 AM.

Reeves challenges conventional ideas of shelter—not only as architecture but as emotional, transitional, and relational space. Working with humble materials like cardboard, foam board, string, and domestic scraps, she creates structures that feel both resilient and precarious. Her work examines how we interpret and construct stability in the face of uncertainty.

“A shelter can be physical or emotional, temporary or aspirational,” Reeves notes. “Each structure becomes a site of becoming—a way to interpret life’s stimuli, to hold space for transition and the instinct to ‘make do’ while reaching toward possibility.”

“This exhibition breaks down the walls between artist and audience,” adds Demeulenaere. “By welcoming the community into the process, we’re fostering a deeper connection between art, place, and people—especially during a time when housing is redefining our Cape Cod and how cultural centers enmesh with their communities.”

While No Fixed Address does not depict the Cape Cod housing crisis directly, its resonance is unmistakable. In response, the Cultural Center will host a series of panel discussions with artists, urban planners, housing advocates, and community leaders to explore housing instability, cultural adaptation, and the civic role of art.

In the Sky Light Gallery, Dawn McKenzie presents multimedia works that blend photography, textile, and sound to explore identity and displacement. Her layered imagery reflects the fragmented landscapes of personal history and memory. Meanwhile, Hugo Rizzoli’s minimalist paintings in the Saben Board Room Gallery offer quiet, architectural meditations on space, rhythm, and restraint.

Schedule at a Glance:

July 21–25: No Fixed Address installation week (public viewing times to be announced via social media)

July 25, 6–8 PM: No Fixed Address Opening Reception

July 26 – September 6: Exhibitions on view across all galleries

August 9, 11 AM: Artist Talk with Jackie Reeves

Panel Discussions: Dates TBD – see website and social media for updates

For more information, visit www.cultural-center.org.