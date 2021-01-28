JM Productions Hosts Online Singing Competition

JM Productions and its youth "Rising Stars" program announce an on line singing competition for students in 6th to 12th grade. Interested students are asked to submit a video link of themselves singing by February 15, 2021.

Entries will be judged by a panel of judges on Vocal Technique, Performance and Show Design. Finalists will advance to Round 2, where Celebrity Judge and Broadway singer Alexa Green will score each student. In addition to the Celebrity Judge score, each finalist will be featured on the JM Productions Facebook page for friends and family to "Like" or "Love" their favorite singer's post for Bonus Points.

First Prize winner will receive:·

45-minute private on line Master Class with a professional Broadway singer Alexa Green (www.alexagreen.com).·

30-minute studio recording time at PB & Jay Records studio in Scituate, MA (www.pbjrecords.com).·

A solo in our "Rising Stars" concert (post COVID-19), headlined by a Broadway Celebrity.

Second and Third Prize Winners will receive:·

A duet in our "Rising Stars concert (post COVID-19), headlined by a Broadway Celebrity.

"We wanted to do the contest in the winter because winter blues could set in - and COVID-19 blues could really set in," Executive Producer John McDonald explained.

"Our voice is part of our identity and when you find your voice, you find your power" says Alexa Green "I'm thrilled to be a judge and work with Quincy's Rising Stars program once again as I am committed to lifting up students."

All winners will be notified in the Spring.

For further information and contest guidelines visit www.jmproductionspresents.com.