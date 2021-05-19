Indian Ranch Adds Four New Shows to Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series

Indian Ranch announced four new shows as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series in Webster, MA. Completely Unchained, The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute, will play on Saturday, June 19th, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws will perform on Sunday, July 11th, Dark Desert Eagles will perform the Ultimate Tribute to The Eagles on Saturday, July 17th, and Get The Led Out will return for a second show on Friday, August 27th. Tickets for all shows go on-sale Friday, May 21 at 10:00 AM; the Insiders Club Presale will take place Thursday, May 20 at 10:00 AM.

Completely Unchained, the #1 Van Halen tribute band in the country, is considered the most authentic Tribute to The Mighty VH. They capture the sounds and energy Van Halen created as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Completely Unchained delivers songs like "Running With The Devil," "Ain't Talking 'Bout Love," "Dance The Night Away," "Panama, Jump," "Hot For Teacher," "The Cradle Will Rock," "Eruption" and many more with the same attitude and creativity the way Van Halen did from 1978 - 1984.

For fans of The Eagles who long for the live re-creation of some of the greatest hits of a generation, the Dark Desert Eagles are the Ultimate Tribute to The Eagles! Songs from the best-selling Greatest Hits album of all time (Eagles Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975) along with hits from Hotel California, as well as several gems from Joe Walsh's solo career are masterfully recreated during a live show of the Dark Desert Eagles. Buckle up and get ready to enjoy a stunning musical tribute to America's Greatest Rock Band in the peak of their career.

The Marshall Tucker Band came together as a young, hungry, and quite driven six-piece outfit in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972, having duly baptized themselves with the name of a blind piano tuner after they found it inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space - and they've been in tune with tearing it up on live stages both big and small all across the globe

ever since. The band's mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. A typically rich MTB setlist is bubbling over with a healthy dose of hits like the heartfelt singalong "Heard It in a Love Song," the insistent pleading of "Can't You See" (the signature tune of MTB's late co-founding lead guitarist and then-principal songwriter Toy Caldwell), the testifying "Fire on the Mountain," the wanderlust gallop of "Long Hard Ride," and the explosive testimony of "Ramblin,'" to name but a few.

For The Outlaws, it's always been about the music. For more than 40 years, the Southern Rock legends have celebrated triumphs and endured tragedies to remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the genre. Formed in Tampa in 1972, The Outlaws - known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies - became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis (at the urging of Ronnie Van Zant) to his then-fledgling Arista Records. The band's first three albums The Outlaws, Lady In Waiting and Hurry Sundown - featuring such rock radio favorites as 'There Goes Another Love Song', 'Green Grass & High Tides', 'Knoxville Girl' and 'Freeborn Man' - would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern Rock era.

With their July 24th show at Indian Ranch already sold out, Get The Led Out (GTLO) is looking forward to a second visit to Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg this summer. From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out captures the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brings it to the concert stage. One of the most popular bands to perform at Indian Ranch, the Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-creates the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants, a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from the lake. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch is also home to Samuel Slater's Restaurant, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler, and Indian Ranch Campground.

Also on the schedule for the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch are Get The Led Out on July 24th, Ziggy Marley on July 25th, Marty Stuart on July 31st, Jamey Johnson August 1st, Justin Moore on August 7th, Grand Funk Railroad on August 8th, ABBA The Concert on August 13th, Chase Rice on August 14th Tower of Power on August 15th, Yacht Rock Revue on August 21st, Foreigner on August 26th, Josh Turner on August 28th, The Ultimate Celebration of Queen Starring Marc Martel on September 4th, Melissa Etheridge on September 6th, Local Countryfest on September 11th, The Mavericks on September 12th, Los Lobos on September 18th, George Thorogood & The Destroyers on September 19th, the Pike HairFest on September 25th, Kip Moore on September 26th, 38 Special on October 9th, and Chris Janson on October 10th. More shows will be announced soon.

Indian Ranch's concert season is also showcasing local bands on the main stage with Tequila Bonfire on May 30th, Fellowship of the King on June 6th, Shot of Poison on June 12th, The Flock on June 13th, and Aquanett on June 20th.

All shows in the 2021 Summer Concert Series will follow state and local guidelines in place at the time of the event regarding capacities, social distancing, and other safety measures. Indian Ranch continues to monitor the changing guidelines and will provide continuous updates regarding these policies for each event.



Tickets for Completely Unchained on June 19th, The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws on July 11th, Dark Desert Eagles on July 17th, and Get The Led Out on August 27th, go on-sale Friday, May 21 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, May 20 at 10:00 AM. Gates for Completely Unchained, Dark Desert Eagles, and The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Gates for Get The Led Out open at 5:00 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. The Indian Ranch Box Office is currently open Thursdays through Mondays from 10:00AM - 4:00PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford, and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.