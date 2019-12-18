IMAGE CHINA: AWAKENING LION Comes To The Boch Center Shubert Theatre For Two Shows In March 2020

The Boch Center and China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd. (CAEG) will present Image China: Awakening Lion, the US premiere of a new dance gala by the Guangzhou Song and Dance Theatre, at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre Saturday, March 21 at 8:00PM and Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 1:00PM. This production features exciting lion dance from their acclaimed dance production "The Awakening Lion" and thrilling solo, pas de deux, pas de trios and group dance that conveys Chinese southern culture. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 20 at 10:00AM.

Guangzhou Song and Dance Theatre was founded in 1965 and was once regarded by Guangming Daily as "a bouquet of flowers in the city of sheep." Their works include dance drama Xinghai • Yellow River, dance narrative poem Once Upon a Time in Guangzhou, musical drama Star, Miss Xiguan, Peace Messenger, dance poem Walking in the South of the Five Ridges and dance drama Waking Up, songs Please Come to the Ends of the Earth, Brothers and Sisters to Be Together, and dance Dance of Heroes, House • Woman, Company and the forth. There are many awards for these masterpieces, such as the national Five-One Project Award, Wenhua Award of the Ministry of Culture, the first prize for excellent dramas in the national ballet opera musical performance, Chinese Drama Award • Excellent Dramas Award in the Chinese Theatre Festival, National Lotus Award for dance drama, Lu Xun Prize for Literature and Art, gold award in the dance competition of the South of the Five Ridges in Guangdong, and more. In 2018, the grand launch of a large-scale national dance drama The Awakening Lion has won the 11th Chinese dance Lotus Award for dance drama, climbing the peak of art again.

This production is a part of CAEG's Image China cultural exchange initiative, which seeks to introduce traditional and contemporary Chinese performing arts to audiences around the world. Since its inception in 2009, Image China has presented works at performance venues across the globe. Recent productions include Princess Zhaojun, Soaring Wings, Confucius, Dragon Boat Racing, The Legend of Mulan, and the acclaimed American debut of the Peking Opera star Zhang Huoding.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 20 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org or by calling (866) 348-9738. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.





