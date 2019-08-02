Holiday Shows Go On Sale This Month At The Hanover Theatre

Over 20 new shows go on sale this August at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, including five Worcester holiday traditions, on sale August 13-16. All handling fees for individual shows are waived 10 am - midnight only on the day they go on sale to the public. Members receive early access to holiday shows on Monday, August 5. Handling fees are not waived for members.

Visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/AugustMania to sign up to receive reminders when shows go on sale. Tickets are available online, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or in person at The Hanover Theatre box office, located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.

Take the time to create lasting memories and share the magic of the season with the return of holiday favorites.

The Nutcracker

Friday, November 29 - Sunday, December 1

Generously Sponsored by Commerce Bank, A Division of Berkshire Bank

On Sale to Members Monday, August 5

On Sale to the Public Tuesday, August 13

A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 15 - Monday, December 23

Generously Sponsored by Assumption College and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

On Sale to Members Monday, August 5

On Sale to the Public Wednesday, August 14

2019 Boston Pops Holiday Tour

Friday, December 6 at 8pm

Generously Sponsored by The Hanover Insurance Group

On Sale to Members Monday, July 29

On Sale to the Public Thursday, August 15

Diane Kelley presents Holiday Spectacular 2019

Saturday, December 7 at 6pm

On Sale to Members Monday, August 5

On Sale to the Public Thursday, August 15

WGBH presents A Christmas Celtic Sojourn with Brian O'Donovan

Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30pm

On Sale to Members Monday, August 5

On Sale to the Public Friday, August 16

There's something for everyone with authentic and exciting performances by musicians, magicians and acrobats.

Cirque Mechanics: 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Wonders

Tuesday, October 15 at 7:30pm

On Sale to Members Monday, August 12

On Sale to the Public Tuesday, August 20

Get the Led Out

Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm

On Sale to Members Monday, August 12

On Sale to the Public Wednesday, August 21

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Sunday, January 26 at 7pm

On Sale to Members Monday, August 12

On Sale to the Public Thursday, August 22

The Illusionists

Thursday, January 30 - Friday, January 31

On Sale to Members Monday, August 12

On Sale to the Public Friday, August 23

Unplug, connect with the whole family and expand horizons through live performance.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Friday, February 28 ay 6 PM

On Sale to Members Monday, August 19

On Sale to the Public Tuesday, August 27

National Geographic Live Speaker Series in partnership with the EcoTarium

Series On Sale to Members Monday, August 19

Series On Sale to the Public Wednesday, August 28

Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim

Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous

Monday, March 16, 2020 at 7:30pm

Dr. Kara Cooney, Professor of Egyptology

When Women Ruled the World

Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 7:30pm

Photographer Joel Sartore

Building The Photo Ark

Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 7:30pm

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! Neighbor Day

Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 6:30pm

On Sale to Members Monday, August 19

On Sale to the Public Thursday, August 29

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Sunday, December 29 at 7pm

On Sale to Members Monday, August 19

On Sale to the Public Friday, August 30





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You