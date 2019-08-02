Holiday Shows Go On Sale This Month At The Hanover Theatre
Over 20 new shows go on sale this August at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, including five Worcester holiday traditions, on sale August 13-16. All handling fees for individual shows are waived 10 am - midnight only on the day they go on sale to the public. Members receive early access to holiday shows on Monday, August 5. Handling fees are not waived for members.
Visit TheHanoverTheatre.org/AugustMania to sign up to receive reminders when shows go on sale. Tickets are available online, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or in person at The Hanover Theatre box office, located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester.
Take the time to create lasting memories and share the magic of the season with the return of holiday favorites.
The Nutcracker
Friday, November 29 - Sunday, December 1
Generously Sponsored by Commerce Bank, A Division of Berkshire Bank
On Sale to Members Monday, August 5
On Sale to the Public Tuesday, August 13
A Christmas Carol
Sunday, December 15 - Monday, December 23
Generously Sponsored by Assumption College and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
On Sale to Members Monday, August 5
On Sale to the Public Wednesday, August 14
2019 Boston Pops Holiday Tour
Friday, December 6 at 8pm
Generously Sponsored by The Hanover Insurance Group
On Sale to Members Monday, July 29
On Sale to the Public Thursday, August 15
Diane Kelley presents Holiday Spectacular 2019
Saturday, December 7 at 6pm
On Sale to Members Monday, August 5
On Sale to the Public Thursday, August 15
WGBH presents A Christmas Celtic Sojourn with Brian O'Donovan
Tuesday, December 17 at 7:30pm
On Sale to Members Monday, August 5
On Sale to the Public Friday, August 16
There's something for everyone with authentic and exciting performances by musicians, magicians and acrobats.
Cirque Mechanics: 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Wonders
Tuesday, October 15 at 7:30pm
On Sale to Members Monday, August 12
On Sale to the Public Tuesday, August 20
Get the Led Out
Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm
On Sale to Members Monday, August 12
On Sale to the Public Wednesday, August 21
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
Sunday, January 26 at 7pm
On Sale to Members Monday, August 12
On Sale to the Public Thursday, August 22
The Illusionists
Thursday, January 30 - Friday, January 31
On Sale to Members Monday, August 12
On Sale to the Public Friday, August 23
Unplug, connect with the whole family and expand horizons through live performance.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Friday, February 28 ay 6 PM
On Sale to Members Monday, August 19
On Sale to the Public Tuesday, August 27
National Geographic Live Speaker Series in partnership with the EcoTarium
Series On Sale to Members Monday, August 19
Series On Sale to the Public Wednesday, August 28
Paleontologist Nizar Ibrahim
Spinosaurus: Lost Giant of the Cretaceous
Monday, March 16, 2020 at 7:30pm
Dr. Kara Cooney, Professor of Egyptology
When Women Ruled the World
Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 7:30pm
Photographer Joel Sartore
Building The Photo Ark
Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 7:30pm
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! Neighbor Day
Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 6:30pm
On Sale to Members Monday, August 19
On Sale to the Public Thursday, August 29
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Sunday, December 29 at 7pm
On Sale to Members Monday, August 19
On Sale to the Public Friday, August 30