Fortune Feimster TAKIN' CARE OF BISCUITS Tour Comes To Boch Center In October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedian Fortune Feimster will bring her Takin' Care of Biscuits Tour to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 28th at 10:00AM ET at www.bochcenter.org.

About Fortune Feimster

Affable, charismatic and one of a kind, Fortune Feimster is a standup comedian, writer and actor who uses her confessional comedy to bring people together. Through laughter and storytelling, Fortune shows audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and sexual orientations that common ground is only a joke or two away.

Viewers really got to know Fortune through her first Netflix special, “Sweet & Salty,” which was nominated for a Critics Choice Award. With her last special “Good Fortune” and her Live Laugh Love Tour she expands further into her storytelling brand of comedy, hilariously delving into love, relationships, sexuality and shared experiences with Southern charm and the perspective of someone who grew up in the 1980s. She's your funniest cousin who isn't afraid to entertain the masses with tales of her good fortune, insecurities, and faux pas, including meeting her spouse in a parking lot, falling in love and her extravagant proposal that didn't quite go as planned. Now streaming on Netflix, Good Fortune has earned praise from both fans and critics with the LA Times naming it to their Best of List for 2022 and also scored a nomination at the Critics Choice Awards. Fortune just filmed her third special for Netflix in Seattle, WA.

In addition to bringing her comedy to fans across the world with her most recent Live Laugh Love Tour, Feimster returned to Netflix in 2023 with the release of action-comedy series FUBAR alongside actor Arnold Schwarzenegger as he returns to screens for his first TV series. Fortune is currently on set filming the second season of FUBAR, as the series was number 1 on Netflix around the world for its first 10 days of release and topped 100 million views in less than a week. Feimster stars as Roo Russell in the show about a father and daughter who learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, realizing their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

The North Carolina native began her ascent to popularity as a writer and panelist on E's hit show “Chelsea Lately.” She then starred as a series regular on “The Mindy Project” for Hulu and on “Champions” and “Kenan” for NBC. She has logged a multitude of guest appearances on television shows, including “Claws,” “Nora from Queens,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The L Word: Generation Q,” “Workaholics,” “Glee,” and “Tales of the City.” Audiences became even more familiar with Fortune through her recurring role as the popular character Dougie on CBS's “Life In Pieces.”

Her movie roles include appearances in “Family Switch,” “Office Christmas Party,” “Yes Day,” “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” and “Father of the Year.” And she's a voice actor, recently voicing the role of Evelyn on “The Simpsons” and Counselor Jerry in Pixar's “Soul” along with recurring characters Brenda on “Bless the Harts” for Fox, Ava on “Summer Camp Island” for the Cartoon Network, and Olive in “Velma” on HBO Max.

She's appeared as a guest on late-night including “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Conan” and more. Her previous half-hour specials on Comedy Central and on Netflix's season one of “The Standups” led Decider to rave, “her presence is positively inspirational.”

She can also currently be heard every morning on Sirius XM with Tom Papa on Netflix's “What A Joke with Papa and Fortune” radio show. She also hosts the popular podcast Handsome, with fellow comedians and friends, Tig Notaro and Mae Martin. The podcast was launched in August 2023 and has already amassed 10 million downloads.

Fortune has been building an innovative, inclusive, and unique career for more than 20 years. Be it on the road, her radio show, film, or television, her contagious and joyous comedy is touching lives and bringing us together daily. And with opportunities piling up as fast as punchlines, it's clear the determined and unflappable comedian is just getting started.

Comments