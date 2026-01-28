Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present MATTY: AN EVENING WITH CHRISTY MATHEWSON

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cotuit Center for the Arts is proud to present Matty: An Evening with Christy Mathewson, an acclaimed one-man play that brings to life the extraordinary story of one of baseball's most legendary figures, Christy Mathewson. Performances run March 12–15 at Cotuit Center for the Arts.

Written and performed by actor and playwright Eddie Frierson, Matty is the result of decades of meticulous research and deep personal connection. Frierson began studying Mathewson's life in the summer of 1984, traveling thousands of miles to archives and historic sites including Factoryville, Pennsylvania; Bucknell University; and the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. What emerged is a richly textured portrait of a man whose integrity, humility, and excellence defined both his sport and his era.

Through vivid storytelling, humor, and heartfelt reflection, Frierson transports audiences to the early days of America's pastime—capturing not only Mathewson's remarkable career on the mound, but also his character off the field. The result is an engaging, intimate theatrical experience that resonates with devoted baseball fans and newcomers alike.

“Years, countless miles, hundreds of hours, dozens of archives, and scores of interviews later,” Frierson reflects, “I sit here trying to write my thoughts about a man that I've grown to love.” That devotion shines through in every moment of this compelling performance.

Matty: An Evening with Christy Mathewson is a celebration of sports history, personal legacy, and the enduring power of storytelling—an evening of theater that honors an authentic American hero.