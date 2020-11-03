Fitchburg State University Presents Virtual Production OUR RECKONING

The video will be live from Monday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Nov. 16.

The Fitchburg State University Communications Media Department will present a new virtual production. The upcoming production of "Our Reckoning" speaks for itself, in that it faces the issues of today head-on.

The show's individual pieces, which are mostly student-written and student-performed, aim to focus on issues surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement, PTSD, struggles with academia with ADHD, our current coronavirus pandemic, mental illness, among other important issues.



Director and Professor Mary Vreeland says about the show that it is about the notion that we have to come to a collective or personal reckoning with these important issues. The compounding stress of them weighs heavy on us, so the production is aimed to enlighten audience members on the issues and give them the strength to face them.



Professor Kelly Morgan also says about the show that since so many places are closing down their arts outlets, this offers opportunities to serve students professionally, but also serve the student body. This production aims to further the audience's own understandings/dialogues, and help alleviate their own stresses and create a larger sense of community awareness.



The students and performers are excited to share their voices to spread their messages and awareness across the campus community. For many, the pieces they are performing are personal to themselves, and want to connect with others and raise their voices as well. For Fernando "JC" Santiago, who has experienced racism from both sides, or Freddie "Susan" Timmons, who is a survivor and an LGBT+ individual, among others, their pieces hope to reach out to others who may have been in similar situations, and ask for them to listen and reach out in turn.



While the show was meant to hold an in-person audience, for safety reasons the decision was made to record, edit, and post the video of the performances and post them online for a broader audience to view. The video will be live at https://vimeo.com/user98628342 from Monday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Nov. 16.

