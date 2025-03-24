Eric Bibb to Perform at Harvard's Club Passim in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three-time Grammy-nominated blues troubadour Eric Bibb will take the stage at Club Passim on Friday, April 25 for an intimate performance celebrating five decades of storytelling through song. With a career of forty albums, a multitude of Blues Foundation awards and countless more accolades, Bibb has secured his legacy as a legendary figure in the blues and roots genre. Three-time Canadian Folk Music Award winner and Guitarist Michael Jerome Browne will join Eric on stage. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org.

Born into a lineage of activism, Eric’s father, the late Leon Bibb, was a key figure in the civil rights movement, marching alongside Dr. Martin Luther King. Immersed in the Village folk scene during his youth, Eric found inspiration in the visits of luminaries like Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and Pete Seeger.

In 2023, his album Ridin’ earned a Grammy nomination and was inspired by Eastman Johnson's painting A Ride for Liberty, which portrays a Black family escaping enslavement during the Civil War. His 2024 album In The Real World, recorded at Peter Gabriel’s renowned Real World Studios, received widespread critical acclaim.

Beyond conventional genres, Bibb is labeled a bluesman, but he defies categorization, seamlessly sliding between musical realms. Grounded in the folk and blues tradition with contemporary sensibilities, Bibb’s music reflects his thoughts on current world events and his own lived experiences, whilst remaining entertaining, uplifting, inspirational and relevant.

Whether he's gliding a slide across his resonator guitar, creating an intense mood with his tremolo 12-string guitar, or “hammering the claw” on his gourd banjo, Michael Jerome Browne’s passion and virtuosity always shine through. His most recent album, Gettin’ Together, was nominated for a Juno Award in the Blues category in 2023. For the album, he traveled to various locations to record with both old and new friends, including Harrison Kennedy, Mary Flower, Eric Bibb, John Sebastian, Colin Linden, J.J. Milteau, Happy Traum, Teilhard Frost, Stephen Barry, and John McColgan.

Club Passim will have Eric Bibb in concert with Michael Jerome Browne on Friday, April 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $20 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

