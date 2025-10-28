David McCue Appointed President Of Kendall Square Orchestra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kendall Square Orchestra has elected David McCue as its new President. The leadership transition was first shared by outgoing President and co-founder Elena Spencer during the orchestra's season-opening concert on October 10, 2025, at Sanders Theatre. Spencer, whose vision and leadership helped establish K²O in 2018, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors, overseeing Corporate Engagement and Governance.

The appointment of McCue marks a milestone in the orchestra's journey. A steadfast supporter of K²O since its inception, he brings both personal conviction and professional acumen to his new role. His leadership comes at a pivotal time as the orchestra expands its artistic reach, cultivates new audiences, and strengthens its civic impact through initiatives like Symphony for Science.

"Every orchestra needs leaders who remind us what is possible," said Kristo Kondakçi, David & Janet McCue Music Director. "The story of K²O has always been about vision, courage, and community, and David has embodied that spirit from the very beginning. Having him now lead K²O with that same wisdom and heart is a gift for the entire orchestra and community."

Reflecting on her tenure, Elena Spencer shared: "From the beginning, K²O was built to show that music could do more than move people emotionally, it could connect industries, inspire innovation, and fuel change. It has been a privilege to help bring this vision to life, and I'm thrilled to continue serving alongside David as we build the orchestra's next era together."

For McCue, the appointment is both personal and visionary. "Throughout my career, I've seen how successful organizations are built on purpose and people," said David McCue. "What drew me to K²O is the way it unites people from across Boston's science and technology community and channels their talents into something larger than themselves. It is music in service of artistic beauty and social impact. To take on the role of President at a time when K2O is on a high growth trajectory is an exciting opportunity to help discern and realize its full potential."