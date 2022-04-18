Dark Desert Eagles Will Perform at Indian Ranch in June

Dark Desert Eagles, the ULTIMATE Tribute to The Eagles, is coming to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, June 25, 2022 as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, April 22 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Thursday, April 21 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through April 28th for just $20.

For fans of The Eagles who long for the LIVE re-creation of some of the greatest hits of a generation, the Dark Desert Eagles are the ULTIMATE Tribute to The Eagles! Songs from the best-selling Greatest Hits album of all time (Eagles Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975) along with hits from Hotel California, as well as several gems from Joe Walsh's solo career are masterfully recreated during a live show of the Dark Desert Eagles. Buckle up and get ready to enjoy a stunning musical tribute to America's Greatest Rock Band in the peak of their career!

Touched by the passing of Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey, Pat Badger (an original member of the multi-platinum rock act Extreme) set out to form the Dark Desert Eagles. Badger is an enormous fan of The Eagles' musicianship, vocal harmonies and timeless catalog. He had a vision for the types of musicians he would need to create the ultimate tribute to The Eagles.

"But just pulling off the music is just part of it." Badger says, "We really want to bring the audience back in time to the 70s! The image is almost as important as the music and we have really paid attention to detail on the wardrobe, the hairstyles, the guitars... everything that made the Eagles so cool!" He goes on to say, "We're not just pretending to be the Eagles, we are the Dark Desert Eagles who are the self-proclaimed World's Greatest Eagles Tribute band from 1977! We have traveled through time to the present day and when the house lights go down, the audience finds themselves in a Twilight Zone episode meets Back To The Future... It's a blast!"

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Outlaws on June 11th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 2nd, Get The Led Out on July 8th, Scotty McCreery on July 9th, Little River Band on July 17th, Ann Wilson of Heart on July 23rd, Three Dog Night on July 24th, The Pike Hairfest on July 30th, TESLA on July 31st, "Weird Al" Yankovic on August 5th, Collective Soul and Switchfoot on August 6th, Lost 80's Live on August 7th, ABBA The Concert on August 12th, Badfish on August 13th, Home Free on August 20th, and Extreme on September 2nd. More shows will be announced soon.



Tickets for Dark Desert Eagles on Saturday, June 25, 2022 go on-sale Friday, April 22 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Thursday, April 21 from 10:00 AM-11:59 PM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available through April 28th for just $20. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.