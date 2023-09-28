DRAG SINGO Comes to Hotel 1620 in October

Come one, come all for a musical spin on the beloved game of bingo, with To the Moon and Back’s “Drag Singo” benefit fundraiser, at Hotel 1620 in Plymouth, MA for Drag Bingo, on Friday, October 13, 6 to 10 pm. All proceeds benefit the Plymouth-based nonprofit, which provides statewide support to children born opiate-dependent with neonatal abstinence syndrome, and their families.

In “Drag Singo,” South Shore Queenz drag artists Genesis, Khloe Glamoure, and Bianca Knight are the nights’ entertainment. These queens have been performing together for years throughout New England, even winning pageants along the way! They serve glamour, humor, and a whole lotta sass, making for a fun and entertaining evening out. DJ Roger Leary lends his sound skills to ramp up the exciting music.

In “Drag Singo,” players receive a bingo card featuring popular song titles. The drag artist hosts spur DJ Roger to play random song clips of the “recognizable parts” of each tune. Players are encouraged to sing along, identify and match song titles on their cards, play to win cash!

Founded in 2017, advocacy nonprofit To the Moon and Back, Inc. (TTMAB), is dedicated to supporting children born with in utero substance exposure and their families, founded by Theresa Harmon, RN, LICSW. As a certified 501(c)3, TTMAB has served as the leader in providing support, education, and advocacy for the youngest victims of the opioid epidemic, and those who care for them. The organization’s mission is committed to forging one voice as advocates for children.

Tickets are $50 each, or $350 for a table of 8, available at eventbrite.com/e/drag-bingo-tickets-675543277127, and include one round of bingo and stationed hors d'oeuvres. Additional bingo card rounds are $10. A cash bar is available. Cash payout will be made for bingo winnings on site. All are welcome to purchase tickets and attend, but only attendees age 18+ are eligible for gambling activities.