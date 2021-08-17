Cotuit Center For The Arts to Present PIANO MEN: A Musical Tribute To Billy Joel And Elton John

Get up, dance and sing along to all of your favorite Billy Joel and Elton John songs! Spanning nearly 50 years in music-making, Billy and Elton have sold over 100 million albums while crafting iconic hits such as "Piano Man," "Big Shot," "I'm Still Standing," and "Rocket Man." From the creative team that produced Cotuit's 2019 Queen tribute We Are The Champions comes Piano Men, starring Cape theater favorites Anthony Teixeira and John Connelly. Our stars will be accompanied by featured pianist Misao Koyama and The All Star Band. The Piano Men are here just in time to welcome music fans back with a fist-raising, heart-pounding, high-energy show you will not want to miss!

Not only that-on Opening Night, Thursday, August 19 at 6:00pm, we are throwing a huge party to celebrate the debut of this rocking show. We all know it's been a challenging year-here at the Center, we have missed hosting many of the fabulous annual in-person events that Cotuit Center for the Arts is famous for, such as the Kentucky Derby Party and Entertainment Tonight. So we're turning Opening Night of Piano Men into our Party of the Summer of 2021!

Join us for a festive pre-show cocktail party, featuring signature craft cocktails along with a fine selection of wine and beer, delicious food-graciously served by some familiar faces-and some fun and games. Then, we'll be serving up some scrumptious desserts after the show. All this, plus the premiere performance of a spectacular show that's sure to sell out! Ticket sales for the Opening Night Gala are $125. Our patrons' support helps us keep the arts alive on Cape Cod. After all-We're Still Standing! So come celebrate Opening Night with us-and be the first to see this brand-new smash hit original show from Michael Dunford and Cotuit Center for the Arts.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call 508-428-0669. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.

DETAILS:

Where:

Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Route 28, Cotuit, MA

When:

August 19-September 5, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, Sun at 4:00pm

Special Opening Night Gala: Thursday, August 19 at 6:00PM

Admission:

General admission tickets: $35, $5 discount for members, $2 for seniors/veterans

Special Opening Night Gala tickets: $125