Cliff Notez Album Release To Kick Off A.R.T.'s Live @ OBERON

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, under the leadership of Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, is pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for Why the Wild Things Are, Cliff Notez's performance celebrating the release of his new album. The 9PM on Friday, September 13 kicks off the A.R.T.'s 2019/20 Live @ OBERON series.

Tickets to Why The Wild Things Are are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and $35 VIP reserved seating and are currently available online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge), and at OBERON starting at 8:30PM on September 13.

Two years after the release of his celebrated debut album When the Sidewalk Ends, Cliff Notez brings his soon-to-be-released full-length project Why the Wild Things Are to OBERON for a very special album release show that will also feature performances by friends to be announced at a later date. The project is a testimony of existence, protest, and survival and how they all become synonymous and unified in the prolonging of the Black body. The first single from the album, "Happy" (feat. Latrell James, Moe Pope, Optic Bloom, Tyrek Greene) is available now.

Boston, Massachusetts native Cliff Notez is a musician, filmmaker, photographer, writer, and producer who has worked with Harvard University, MIT, Blavity, Allston Pudding, HubWeek, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, Boston University, RAW Art Works, and The Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. He is the founder and co-owner of the media collective and production company HipStory in Boston and a professor at Berklee College of Music, helping to design the first Hip-Hop BA program. In 2018, Cliff Notez won the Boston Music Award for "New Artist of The Year." He was named Best of Boston "Musician of the Year" by Boston magazine in 2019.

Cliff received his M.A. in Digital Media in 2016 from Northeastern University and his B.A. in Music & Psychology from Wheaton College. Cliff created his first band, The ValidDictorians in 2011, with which he self-produced and recorded five records to date, tour the east coast, and establish himself as a notable Boston emcee and musician.

In 2017, he debuted his first narrative short film, "Vitiligo," which was accepted to 12 film festivals, named a finalist, and was a winner of best short, including the March on Washington Film Festival, where he was honored alongside Ta-Nehisi Coates. His first solo album, When the Sidewalk Ends (available on all streaming services) was released in 2017 and explores themes of racism, oppression, black mental health, and identity.

The Live @ OBERON concert series brings together an eclectic array of music artists for exceptional original shows that utilize A.R.T.'s club-style theater space for cutting-edge performance. OBERON is the American Repertory Theater's club theater space, a thriving incubator for local and emerging artists pushing the theatrical form, and host to some of A.R.T.'s most boundary-breaking productions. It has attracted national attention for its innovative programming and business models. Thousands of artists and performance groups bring work to the space each year.





