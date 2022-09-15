Christine Ebersole, Hannah Corneau, Mauricio Martinez & More to Perform at Town Hall This Fall

Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale will continue to shine the spotlight through New Year's Eve on his sensational, biggest lineup of stars yet, for this his eleventh anniversary season at the acclaimed Provincetown Art House.



Christine Ebersole, two-time Tony Award-winning star of Grey Gardens and War Paint and star of Oscar-winning films such as Amadeus and Tootsie, will make her Provincetown debut for for FIRST LIGHT FESTIVAL on Saturday, December 31 at 7PM with renowned entertainer Billy Stritch at the piano. Read more about the New Year's Eve Show @ Town Hall!



Provincetown Dramatic Arts in association with Mark Cortale presents Quickies: 4 Short Plays from Provincetown continuing Tuesdays & Wednesdays, Sept. 13 - 21. A collection of hard-hitting dramas and heartwarming comedies, the plays offer four unique perspectives of contemporary LGBTQ+ life in America. See the new Provincetown Magazine Feature Story about Quickies here! Quickies was accepted as an official selection in the 2022 International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, where it was a finalist for four awards - including best actor and best play. Read more about Quickies here.



Hannah Corneau, who made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked and starred in the New Works Provincetown world premiere presentation of the new musical Maiden Voyage, makes her solo debut in the Art House series for One Show Only on September 17 with Ross Baum at the piano. Read more about Hanna's show.



Mauricio Martinez, Mexican Emmy Winning actor and recording artist, who made his stellar American crossover on Broadway as hit maker & producer Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet! The Story Of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, makes his debut in the series for One Show Only, on September 24, with Brian Nash at the piano. A household name in his native Mexico, Mauricio starred in the two seasons of NBC Universo's original Emmy Winning TV series El Vato on Netflix & will soon be featured in Peacock's Armas De Mujer. Read more about Mauricio's show.



Beth Malone, Tony nominated star of Fun Home, Angels in America and most recently star of the Off-Broadway revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown, makes her anticipated PTown Art House return September 30 & October 1 w/ Seth Rudetsky as music director & host. Read more about Beth's show.



Melissa Ferrick - incomparable Indie Rock star and perennial Art House favorite makes a special return for WOMEN'S WEEK with Two Shows Only! on October 14 & 15th! Read More about Melissa's show.



Jinkx Monsoon - just crowned as the WINNER of RuPaul's Drag Race ALL STARS 7 has added a second show by demand for her return to Provincetown with Major Scales at the piano for one night only SPOOKY BEAR WEEKEND at Town Hall on October 29th. Read more about Jinkx' show.



The 2022 Art House & Town Hall season produced by Mark Cortale is sponsored by:

Cape Air, Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, Provincetown Gym, Fanizzi's Restaurant, Brasswood Inn, Wild Flower and BroadwayWorld



Mark Cortale is celebrating his eleventh anniversary season as Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown, MA. Since 2011 he has presented artists that include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Megan Mullally and Christine Ebersole. In 2019, he co-produced the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel nominated Off-Broadway musical Midnight At The Never Get. He founded the international Broadway @ Concert Series featuring Seth Rudetsky as music director and host in Provincetown in 2011 and has presented these concerts at theatres that include the Steppenwolf Theatre Company, The Broward Center, The Wallis, The Kimmel Center, New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, Huntington Theatre Company, The Herbst Theatre and the Leicester Square Theatre in London. Mark also founded the singing string quartet Well-Strung which debuted at The Art House in 2012. In 2019 he launched the developmental theatre lab New Works Provincetown.

Quickies: 4 Short Plays from Provincetown

a collection of four short plays written by playwrights associated with Provincetown.

September 13 - 21, Tuesdays and Wednesdays @ 7:00 PM ET

Star of Wicked & Maiden Voyage

w/Ross Baum @ the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

September 17 @ 7:00 PM ET - ONE SHOW ONLY

Star of On Your Feet

w/Brian Nash @ the piano

Broadway @ The Art House

September 24 @ 7:00 PM ET - ONE SHOW ONLY

w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Broadway @ The Art House

September 30 & October 1 @ 7:00 PM ET

Women's Week

October 14 & 15 @ 7:00 PM

RuPaul's Drag Race Champion

Spooky Bear Weekend - One Night Only @ Town Hall

October 29 @ 8:30 PM ET - SECOND SHOW ADDED BY DEMAND @ 6:30PM

2x Tony Award Winner

w/ Billy Stritch @ the piano

Broadway @ Town Hall

First Light Festival

December 31, @ 7:00 PM ET - NEW YEAR'S EVE - ONE SHOW ONLY



The Art House

214 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657

Tickets & info: www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006. Box office hours 508-487-9222



Town Hall

260 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657

For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.