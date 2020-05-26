Chester Theatre Company Announces More Programming Changes

As a result of the Covid-19 crisis, CTC has made the necessary decision to cancel the entirety of its 2020 summer season which had originally been slated to run between June and August. The company, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, cancelled its first three shows previously. Now it is announcing that its fourth and final show, which was to be Tiny Beautiful Things by Nia Vardalos, will not be performed on the stage of the Town Hall Theatre. Citing concerns about the ability to ensure the safety of all involved--audiences, artists, staff, interns, and Chester residents--Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer says there are no plans for live, in-person performances this summer.

"In the weeks since our previous announcement, it has become clear that even the final show of our intended season cannot happen. Looking ahead, we are committed to producing our commissioned play--The Life of the World to Come by Darcy Parker Bruce--as soon as we are able. Other productions planned for this summer may make their way to our next season as well."

Chester Theatre Company has been and will continue to be offering online content and events, and engaging with audiences in new and different ways, including online talkbacks following National Theatre Live performances and a discussion with Matt Wolf, London theatre critic for the New York Times. To be kept up-to-date on programming, please sign up for the company's newsletter on its website, www.chestertheatre.org, and follow Chester Theatre Company on Facebook and Instagram.

Producing Artistic Director Daniel Elihu Kramer says, "Audiences have been incredibly supportive, and are responding enthusiastically to our online programming. I've been heartened to see so many of the Chester Theatre Company family--artists, audiences, and critics--engaged in our conversations. We will continue to innovate, and to serve our audience, through this difficult time. The bonds we strengthen now, the ways we hold each other up, will serve to keep us connected until the day we can see each other back in the theatre--a day I know we're all looking forward to with longing and hope."

