Cherry Street Music To Present Three Chamber Music Events At Newton’s Allen Center

Cherry Street Music, the signature music series of Newton’s Allen Center, will present three chamber music events this fall, beginning with an open rehearsal by The Lydian String Quartet on Thursday, November 13, followed by An Afternoon of Boston Brilliance on Sunday, November 23, and Stefan Jackiw and Friends on Thursday, December 18.

The Naumburg Award–winning Lydian String Quartet, recently named Ensemble-in-Residence at The Allen Center, will inaugurate its first open rehearsal of the 2025–26 season on November 13. The interactive session will feature movements from Beethoven’s String Quartets, Op. 18 No. 4 and Op. 127, offering audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the ensemble’s creative process. Founded in 1980, the Quartet—comprising Clara Lyon, Julia Glenn, Mark Berger, and Joshua Gordon—has earned international acclaim for its virtuosity, adventurous programming, and expansive repertoire.

On November 23, An Afternoon of Boston Brilliance will bring together violinist Alexander Velinzon, violist Cathy Basrak, cellist and Cherry Street Music Artistic Director Allison Eldredge, and pianist Max Levinson for an intimate performance featuring works by Amy Beach, Mozart, and Robert Schumann.

The series concludes December 18 with Stefan Jackiw and Friends, led by internationally acclaimed violinist Stefan Jackiw, joined by pianist Kevin Ahfat and clarinetist Yoonah Kim. The program will include Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata in D, duos by Schubert and Mozart, and Walter Rabl’s Piano Quartet, performed by Jackiw, Kim, Ahfat, and Eldredge.

The Allen Center, operated by the Newton Cultural Alliance, serves as a cornerstone for arts and culture in West Newton. Since its restoration in 2021, the Center has expanded its programming under Eldredge’s artistic direction, presenting concerts, residencies, and educational events that highlight both regional and international artistry.