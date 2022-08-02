Cast Announced for For The World Premiere Of CONNECTED, THE MUSICAL

Acting Out! Theater Company Inc. has announced the cast for the world premiere of "Connected, the Musical."

Cast members include: Nick Benedetti, Darren Bernard, Cory Cocchiaro, Jessi Collard, Ana Lucia Corredor, Alyssa Crocker, Lianna Denney, Wende Ann Donahue, Enmanuel Flores, Hobbit Hammond, Simran Johar, Maeve Kennedy, Emily Lambert, Kaiti Maddox, Mae Mahoney, Beverly Marzioli, Kathleen Morales, Kristen Piekos, Kimberly Robertson, Matthew Scharn, Julia Silva, Alex Torressi, David John Tucker, and Kristin Zajac.

The production team includes: Kathryn Denney, director; Christopher D. Merritt, Jr., assistant director; Margaret (Peg) DiGrazia, music director; Bryan Landgren, choreographer; Jen Kennedy, stage manager; Wende Ann Donahue, producer; Jessi Collard, assistant producer; and Timothy Farnsworth, technical director.

Performances will be September 30, 2022, and October 1, 2022, at Acting Out! Theater Company in Lawrence, MA. Tickets will be available soon. For more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189150®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.connectedthemusical.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Abby Robbins is preparing for the annual culminating show at her skating rink. Her star pair, Gabriella and Derek, have just won a national title. However, Abby's husband, Jeremy, has been acting manipulative and even cruel while appearing charming to the online world, and Gabriella is uncharacteristically nervous. After exploring the idea of being transgender, Gabriel starts using he/him pronouns and quits skating, leaving Derek in the lurch at an unfortunate moment. Gabriel's mother, Helen, struggles with her expectations of parenthood and is not helpful to her child's growth. Luckily, Gabriel's friends and online community show him that he is not alone. This honest, contemporary, uplifting tale explores human relationships and personal responsibility.