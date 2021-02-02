CSC and Coolidge Corner Theatre Present Shakespeare Reimagined: 10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU

The plays of Shakespeare have been translated into more than one hundred languages, and his timeless stories have inspired great works in many art forms. Commonwealth Shakespeare Company and the Coolidge Corner Theatre have teamed up to take an in-depth look at how some filmmakers have reimagined Shakespeare's work to create compelling cinema that is as relevant today as it was four hundred years ago. Each event includes a live discussion with experts on film and theater, which take place via Zoom. Following the first offering of Akira Kurosawa's Ran, CSC/Coolidge's next offering is

10 Things I Hate About You, a 1999 makeover of The Taming of the Shrew, a sharp-witted romantic comedy directed by Gil Junger, that launched the careers of Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles. New kid in school Cameron is smitten with the beautiful Bianca. The problem is that Bianca isn't allowed to date unless her surly older sister Kat does. Cameron's only hope is to enlist the help of Patrick, the school troublemaker with a reputation as nasty as Kat's. Will Patrick and Kat find true love, or will she find more than ten things she hates about him?

The discussion will be moderated by journalist and best-selling author Anita Diamant. The panelists are author and playwright Tina Packer, Founding Artistic Director of Shakespeare and Company and author and feminist film critic Molly Haskell.

Wednesday, February 17, 8:00 p.m.

Admission is $10 and includes a link to the live Zoom discussion (which will run approximately 60 minutes). Speech-to-text captioning will be available. Please note: the Coolidge and CSC are not able to provide direct links to the films, but patrons can find out where to rent and/or stream them here.

Go to coolidge.org/csc to register. Patrons are urged to register a week or more in advance so they have ample time to view the film before the discussion session.

For further information, including the biographies of the panelists, visit commshakes.org/production/shakespeare-reimagined/ or coolidge.org/csc.