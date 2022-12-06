Butcher, Baglio, and Estes Will Perform at Extend Play Sessions at The Fallout Shelter Next Month

Soul-infused guitarist, songwriter, producer, Jon Butcher (Axis, Barefoot Servants) energetic rock guitarist and songwriter Sal Baglio (The Amplifier Heads, Tom Hambridge & The Rattlesnakes, The Stompers), and legendary singer-songwriter, Allen Estes joined forces earlier this year to form a rock, soul, acoustic and blues infused trio that highlight the strengths of each of these celebrated musicians. The New England music veterans have released their debut LP, Gypsy Caravan and will perform live at the Extended Play Sessions at The Fallout Shelter in Norwood, MA on January 28th at 7:30PM,

The eleven original songs on the debut album are steeped in Americana, roots rock, and tight vocal harmonies reminiscent of Crosby, Stills and Nash and The Traveling Wilburys.

"We're blue-collar guys from working class families," says Butcher. "We grew up on the sound of rock radio and the promise of an electric guitar. We wanted to make a record that reflected that. We tell our own stories and there's truth in that. We did a show together at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, MA some years ago. It was magic, the perfect mix of electric and acoustic music. We knew then we had something special enough to take it into the studio."

"Allen brought this idea to the table," explains Baglio. "We each have been friends for over four decades and have performed together on various live shows over the years which made it an easy sell. I'm in!"

Recorded over four months at Bang A Song Studio in Gloucester MA and engineered by Warren Babson (Justin Bieber, Matisyahu, Lupe Fiasco, Musiq Soulchild), each member of the trio contributed songs, ideas and arrangements making this album a true collaborative effort. "We worked together in the studio on the songs, ideas came together in the studio, one of us would have a tune and the other the words" says Estes. "As the studio process continued narrowing down the vibe and choosing what would fit. We all share mutual influences, including acts and bands that feature harmony," he continues. "We almost know what each of the others are thinking."

"It's like making a musical gravy," says Baglio. "Allen brings American roots, folk and real country. Jon adds everything from blues, psychedelic soul power and rock. I bring the roll, blues and a bit of British pop. It's harmony and friendship and it is a beautiful experience"

"We feel like we're speaking directly to our fans, our demographic about stuff we're all experiencing collectively" he continues. "We're talking about our experiences as traveling musicians, and it mirrors our own private lives and the lives of our families and friends. The stories on Gypsy Caravan are their stories as well as ours. At a certain point you begin to realize who you really are, versus who you thought you were trying to be when you were 20 years and 20,000 miles lighter!"

"Gypsy Caravan is a record about life on the road," says Butcher. "And we're bringing our show on the road for 2023. The show is a direct reflection of the album but with the power and intensity of a live performance. We know how to rock. Joining us: Dave Fox/ drums, Wolf Ginandes/ bass, Tom West/ keys, Renee Dupuis & Ruby Bird / backing vocals. What it all means is a kick ass night with something for everyone! "

The Fallout Shelter is an all ages performance venue welcoming worldwide, world class music in an intimate setting. The studio audience attends to watch the creation and production of the music television series The Extended Play Sessions. The Fallout Shelter events are immersive experiences for both audience and performers

Butcher, Baglio & Estes perform as part of the Extended Play Sessions at the Fallout Shelter in Norwood on January 28th, 7:30PM. Tickets are on sale now at · https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213245®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fextendedplaysessions.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Fallout Shelter is located at 61 Endicott Street, Norwood, MA, 02062.