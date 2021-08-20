Brandi Carlile's Tanglewood Performance On August 21 Canceled Due To Illness

Due to illness, Brandi Carlile's performance at Tanglewood on Saturday, August 21, with opening act Mavis Staples, will not take place as scheduled.

Tanglewood is actively endeavoring to reschedule the date to 2022, and all current tickets will be honored for this date.

All ticket holders are asked to contact Symphony Charge via email at tickets@bso.org or call 617-266-1200 if they have any questions.