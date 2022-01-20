Boston Symphony Announces 2022 Tanglewood Season

The 2022 Tanglewood season, June 17-September 4, will present a wide range of programs that spotlight favorite returning artists and repertoire, while also introducing dynamic new artists and eclectic programming, with eight world and American premieres and 28 works by living composers, as well as 21 artists in their Tanglewood or BSO debuts. Details available at tanglewood.org.

Tanglewood returns to its full-season schedule this summer, presenting eight weekends of Boston Symphony Orchestra programs, alongside Boston Pops concerts, a robust Popular Artist series, and performances by the Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center, the orchestra's summer music academy and a destination for many of the most talented young musicians of our time. A highlight of the summer will be the reopening of Ozawa Hall and the Linde Center for Music and Learning (both closed in summer 2020 and 2021), where smaller audiences take in recitals, chamber music, and guest ensemble performances, as well as the special events of the Tanglewood Learning Institute, focused on innovative programs and audience participation. The Linde Center, the festival's newest performance facility, opened to popular and critical acclaim in 2019.



Said Andris Nelsons, Ray and Maria Stata BSO Music Director. "Each year I look forward to the orchestra's return to Tanglewood with ever greater anticipation, as we join our devoted music community for wonderful concerts in the beautiful setting of the Berkshire hills. The 2022 Tanglewood season is filled with so many wonderful styles of composition, performed by the most extraordinary musicians working today, among them our very own Boston Symphony Orchestra. We hope today's announcement will excite music fans everywhere as we look forward to warmer days and a full summer season of inspiring performances at Tanglewood."

Gail Samuel, the Eunice and Julian Cohen BSO President and CEO, said "This summer, we look forward to presenting a robust season of performances to inspire longtime fans and invite new visitors to discover Tanglewood for the first time. From the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops to the Fellows of the Tanglewood Music Center and the Tanglewood Learning Institute, we hope to bring inspiration and enjoyment to all those who experience the festival. As we prepare to welcome visitors for another summer, we will continue to work diligently to provide the safest possible environment for our audiences to take in all Tanglewood has to offer."

The Boston Symphony Orchestra will announce information about health and safety measures closer to start of the 2022 Tanglewood season. Over the next few months, the BSO will also issue announcements about Tanglewood youth, family, and community programs; festival dining options; and hours and locations for the Glass House, Tanglewood's on-campus shop.

Tanglewood, one of the country's premier summer music festivals and the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1937, is located in the Berkshire Hills of Lenox and Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Click here for further information about Tanglewood.