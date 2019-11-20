Boston Mystery Writer Panel Announced At Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

One Night Only! Special post-show discussion/Q&A with three acclaimed Boston mystery writers announced after Agatha Christie's Murder On The Orient Express, December 19 After 7:30 Performance.

Learn from the experts how they got started writing mysteries; how they surprise readers; what comes first: motive, victims, or weapons; where do ideas come from; the influence of Agatha Christie on the genre; and how to get away with it!

THE PANELISTS:

JULIE HENNRIKUS (Moderator) is one woman with three names and many books. Pruning the Dead by Julia Henry debuted in January this year. The second book in the Garden Squad series,Tilling the Truth, came out in August. As J.A. Hennrikus she writes the Theater Cop series. With a Kiss I Die was released in April. Julie has created Your Ladders, an online school that supports artists and creatives through classes and coaching. Julie blogs with the Wicked Authors (www.WickedAuthors.com). You can find her on social media as @JHAuthors. JHAuthors.com Headshot by Meg Manion

SUSAN LARSON has been an opera star, an actress, a music teacher, a journalist, a novelist, and an easel painter. She was born in White Plains, New York, and made her singing debut at the age of ten. Larson attended Indiana University and sang lead roles at the famed Opera Theater, earning a Bachelor of Music degree. She earned her Master's at The New England Conservatory, and became a freelance musician based in Boston. She was a charter member of Emmanuel Music (Craig Smith, music director) and sang opera produced and directed by the distinguished auteur Peter Sellars. Her opera videos with Sellars can be found on London Records. Larson worked for a time as a music writer for the Boston Globe and other publications. She has written one previous novel, Sam (a pastoral), a story about a problem kid and her big ugly horse. She lives in the leafy suburbs of Boston with her beloved biologist-humanist husband, and near her brilliant daughters and her four superior grandchildren.

HANK PHILLIPPI RYAN is on-air investigative reporter for Boston's WHDH-TV, winning 36 Emmy Awards and dozens more journalism honors. Nationally bestselling author of eleven mysteries, Ryan's also won five Agathas, three Anthonys, and the Mary Higgins Clark Award. Her novels are Library Journal's Best of 2014, 2015, and 2016. Hank's 2018 Trust Me is an Agatha Nominee. Her newest book is The Murder List. The Library Journal starred review says, "Masterly plotted - with a twisted ending - a riveting, character-driven story." Hank is a former Lyric Stage board member. Headshot by Iden Ford

Just after midnight, a snow storm stops the luxurious Orient Express in its tracks. The train is filled with eccentric passengers, suddenly minus one - an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, his door locked from the inside. With a car full of suspects - each with an alibi - it's the perfect mystery for none other than famed detective Hercule Poirot, n'est-ce pas? Ride the rails through this tangled tale, where film noir atmosphere mixes with art deco elegance, as the world's most clever sleuth uncovers clue after clue until arriving at the ultimate, shocking reveal.

