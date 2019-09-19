Boston Landmarks Orchestra Gala Celebrates The 90th Anniversary Of Free Concerts

Boston Landmarks Orchestra has announced details about its Annual Gala on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 6pm at the Royal Sonesta Hotel (40 Edwin H. Land Blvd., Cambridge, MA).

The Gala honors the 90th Anniversary of free concerts at the Hatch Shell and the legacy of Maestro Arthur Fiedler, the long-time conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra. The honor will be accepted by his son Peter Fiedler, a Trustee of the Landmarks Orchestra and champion of its mission to bring free music to the people of Greater Boston.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation will also be honored for its dedication and stewardship of the Hatch Shell, and the DCR Commissioner Leo Roy will accept the honor at the gala.

The Gala will be hosted by Robin Young, the Co-Host of NPR's "Here and Now," with event concept and execution by AE Events.

An advance online auction is now live, and features Herend Porcelain figurines, a round of golf and lunch at the Bass Rocks Golf Club in Gloucester or at The Country Club in Brookline, Boston Red Sox tickets, a stay at the Encore Boston Harbor, a signed Arthur Fiedler photograph, a custom skateboard donated by Jimmy Wilkins, a 3-time X Games Gold Medalist and son of Landmarks Orchestra Music Director Christopher Wilkins, and more. Bid online now!

All funds raised from the gala will go towards the Boston Landmarks Orchestra's annual summer season of free orchestral music concerts for thousands of audience members, as well as creative and collaborative learning and performance experiences for hundreds of Boston-area youth every summer.

Jo Frances Meyer states, "We are thrilled to be celebrating the extraordinary legacy of 90 years of free concerts at the Hatch Shell that Maestro Arthur Fiedler so proudly and zealously started back in 1929. In so many ways, Landmarks was built and thrives on the firm foundation and tradition that Fiedler created. We are equally proud to honor the DCR, Commissioner Leo Roy, and his incredible staff for their hard work and dedication to taking such good care of our performance home on the Esplanade-"the house that Fiedler built." We hope you'll join us for a great celebration of free music for the people Boston-yesterday, today and tomorrow."

The Landmarks Wind Quintet, made up of Landmarks musicians, will also perform as a part of the program for the evening. They will include a special arrangement of one of Arthur Fiedler's favorites, "Jalousie", which was the first orchestral record to win a gold medal for selling over a million copies.





