Boch Center's Ghost Light Series Set to Premiere This Friday

The series will premiere on Friday, September 25th on NECN, and will air every other Friday at 7:30pm.

The Boch Center's new television music series The Ghost Light Series will premiere this Friday, September 25 at 7:30 PM. The first episode will feature The Mammals, a folk rock band out of New York, performing on the Wang Theatre stage. Future episodes will include Noel Paul Stookey, Tom Rush, Jonathan Edwards, two-time Grammy Award winner singer/songwriter Lori McKenna, Will Dailey, Chris Smither, The Restless Age, Kemp Harris, Livingston Taylor, Jay Psaros, and more.

Equally inspired by their folk predecessors and Americana peers, The Mammals have been captivating fans for the better part of two decades. At the creative heart of the project are songwriting multi-instrumentalists and founding members Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar Merenda. The Mammals performance for The Ghost Light Series features acoustic versions of songs from their sixth album, Nonet, which was released in May of 2020.

For centuries, theatres around the world have had what is known as a Ghost Light, a single lamp left shining when everyone has left. The legend is that this light protects actors, patrons and theatres from bad luck and ghosts. Each half-hour show in the Ghost Light Series will feature artists performing to an empty audience on the Boch Center stage illuminated only by the Ghost Light. There will be no amps and no spotlights, just the artists and their instruments, playing and sharing stories, and revealing what it is like to be a musician at a time when you are cut off from your audience.

Guests watching at home or online are asked to support the Boch Center and the Folk American Roots Hall of Fame by making a donation or naming a seat at bochcenter.org/donate.

What: The Ghost Light Series

When: Friday, September 25 7:30 PM

Where: NECN

For more information on the Ghost Light Series, head to bochcenter.org/discover/ghost-light-series.

