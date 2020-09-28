BSO Violinist Julianne Lee Performs Daniel Bernard Roumain's 'Filter' and Pinchas Zukerman Program on WCRB

Available for viewing beginning Thursday, October 1 at noon through October 31.

BSO violinist Julianne Lee plays a short, energetic piece written by another violinist, Daniel Bernard Roumain-his Filter for solo violin, which employs dynamic bowing techniques to emulate electronic effects. Lee performs with BSO violist Rebecca Gitter in Mozart's Duo in G, one of two duos the composer wrote as a favor for his friend Michael Haydn-Joseph's brother-who fell ill before fulfilling a commission. The G major duo is a substantial work of grace and elegance. Franz Schubert's late string quartets rank among his greatest works. His songful Rosamunde quartet, the only one of these to be published in his lifetime, takes its name from a melody it shares with music he wrote for the stage play by that name.

Information:

Encore BSO Recitals, Thursday, October 1-releases at noon at www.bso.org and is available through Saturday, October 31

MOZART Duo in G for violin and viola, K.424

Julianne Lee, violin; Rebecca Gitter, viola

Daniel Bernard Roumain Filter

Julianne Lee, violin

SCHUBERT String Quartet No. 13 in A minor, D.804, Rosamunde

Julianne Lee and Lisa Kim, violins; Steven Ansell, viola; Oliver Aldort, cello

Some Background on the Encore BSO Recitals Series

The Boston Symphony Orchestra's Encore BSO Recitals is an eclectic nine-week online concert series spotlighting 50 musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra in small ensembles and giving viewers a rare opportunity to experience the individual artistry of many of the musicians who make up the world-renowned ensemble. With newly recorded musician intros and special live Q&As accompanying select programs, the Encore BSO Recitals series reprises programming initially recorded and aired this past summer for the Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival.



Performances in the Encore BSO Recitals series will be released each Thursday at noon, September 17-November 12. The series as a multiple-stream package, accessible through www.bso.org, is available for a minimum donation of $25; all subscribers to the 2019-20 BSO Symphony Hall season and Tanglewood 2020 Online Festival will be able to enjoy the online content free of charge. Most of the Encore BSO Recitals will be available for viewing for up to 30 days, with the entire season coming to a close on November 19. Click here to view the complete listing for the nine-week Encore BSO Recitals programs and description of the highlights of the Encore BSO Recitals programs. Click here to view a quote from BSO President and CEO Mark Volpe about Encore BSO Recitals.

BSO HOMESCHOOL

AVAILABLE NOW AT WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/BOSTONSYMPHONY

For this week, BSO Youth and Family Concerts Conductor Thomas Wilkins continues his series of BSO HomeSchool online conducting tutorials with the subject of the upbeat and how its essence conveys character and breath. The video is currently available here. BSO HomeSchool-an educational resource for anyone who wants to learn more about music-includes an archive of Youth & Family Concerts lesson plans created by the BSO Educators Advisory Council, as well as videos created by BSO musicians that cover a wide variety of topics from demonstrations, excerpt tutorials, and more. Further details are available at www.bso.org/bsohomeschool. Mr. Wilkins' complete title is BSO Artistic Advisor for Education and Community Engagement and Germeshausen Youth and Family Concerts Conductor.

ENCORE BSO RADIO BROADCAST ON WCRB 99.5 FM AND CLASSICALWCRB.ORG ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, AT 8 P.M., HOSTED BY RON DELLA CHIESA

For this week's BSO encore concert broadcast and stream on WCRB 99.5 and classicalwcrb.org, the eminent violinist Pinchas Zukerman is guest conductor, which also features him as soloist in Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3, one of the composer's earliest masterpieces, written when he was 19. Richard Strauss' surprisingly deft, precocious Serenade for 13 winds dates from 1881, when he was only 17. The Bruckner Adagio, played here by string orchestra, is the second movement of his String Quintet, his most substantial piece of chamber music. Concluding this concert is Haydn's Symphony No. 49, from 1768, which may be derived from music he wrote for the theater (the nickname was not the composer's). For more information about future WCRB encore broadcasts, please go to classicalwcrb.org.

BSO INTRODUCES COLLEGE CARD ONLINE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19-RELATED PERFORMANCE HIATUS

The BSO College Card is designed to encourage students and aspiring young musicians to experience the BSO on a regular basis, with over 145,000 College Cards distributed since the program's inception. In response to the live performance hiatus surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boston Symphony Orchestra is introducing new College Card offerings. For a one-time fee of $20 (instead of the $30 charged during recent seasons) students will be able to access all paid online content at www.bso.org, including Encore BSO Recitals and BSO HomeSchool content. In addition, cardholders are eligible to participate in biweekly Zoom webinars demonstrating career pathways to the BSO and the arts in general, starting on Wednesday, October 7. Other benefits include access to exclusive archival content and other special presentations. For more information, visit www.bso.org/collegecard.

