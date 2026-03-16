Spire Center in Plymouth to Offer Tickets for Four New Shows

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The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced four new shows for its 2026 schedule, with tickets going on sale beginning March 20 and March 21.

Boston-based collective Session Americana will perform May 8, joined by singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst. The group is known for blending American roots music traditions, drawing from country, jazz, and rock influences.

On July 3, the venue will present WELCOME BACK COTTERS, featuring comedian Tom Cotter alongside Kerri Louise, with hosting by Gary Marino. Cotter previously appeared as a finalist on America's Got Talent.

SESSION AMERICANA

May 8

WELCOME BACK COTTERS

July 3

PET SOUNDS LIVE

August 7

The August 7 performance, PET SOUNDS LIVE, will celebrate The Beach Boys album Pet Sounds, with a live concert experience combining music, narration, and multimedia elements centered on Brian Wilson’s work.

Singer-songwriter Eilen Jewell will perform November 15 as part of her 2026 tour.

EILEN JEWELL

November 15

Tickets for Session Americana, Welcome Back Cotters, and Pet Sounds Live will go on sale March 21 at 6 a.m., while tickets for Eilen Jewell will be available March 20 at 6 a.m. Tickets and additional information are available through The Spire Center box office.