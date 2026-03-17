Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Stage2 Will Stage ROMEO AND JULIET

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Commonwealth Shakespeare Company's Stage2 Series will present Shakespeare's great romantic drama ROMEO AND JULIET on Saturday, May 30, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm at The Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Road, Boston. CSC will also welcome students from 55 local schools at seven student matinee performances, May 21 through 29, 2026.

Young love blooms brightly in the gardens of Verona, but it cannot escape the changing of the seasons. Directed by CSC's Associate Artistic Director, Bryn Boice, this fresh and imaginative production sets Shakespeare's heartfelt tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, inside Friar Laurence's greenhouse, where young love and peril grow side by side.

The cast includes Evan Danyliw as Romeo/Gregory, Anna Kate Gossett as Juliet/Balthasar, Nicolas Bolton as Benvolio/Friar John, Sandy Clancy as Lady Capulet/Page, Alex Leondedis as Lord Capulet, Dani Grace Nissen as Tybalt/Apothecary, Kayla Sessoms as Mercutio/Prince/Abraham, Sofonyas as Paris/Sampson, Kandyce Whittingham as Friar/Lord Montague, and Alexandra White as Nurse/Lady Montague.

Scenic and Properties Design by Peyton Tavares, Costume Design by Chelsea Kerl, Lighting Design by Amanda E. Fallon, Sound Design by Aubrey Dube, and Fight and Intimacy Choreography by Jess Meyer. Stage Management by Andrea McAdam, assisted by Bethany Cabral. Production Management by Kendyl Trott.

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Bryn Boice is Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education & Training at CSC. For CSC's Stage2, she has directed A Midsummer Night's Dream (2022), Romeo & Juliet (2023), and Macbeth (2025). Also for CSC, she directed the 2024 Shakespeare on the Common production of The Winter's Tale, and won an Elliot Norton Award for Outstanding Direction, Large Theater for Universe Rushing Apart: Blue Kettle & Here We Go (two Caryl Churchill one-acts). Other area credits include: The Sound Inside, The Children (SpeakEasy Stage); Tall Tales from Blackburn Tavern, Gloria (Gloucester Stage); The Half Life of Marie Curie (The Nora Company); Admissions (The Gamm Theatre); an all-female Julius Caesar (Actors' Shakespeare Project); The Bald Soprano & The Lesson, and Tartuffe (Hub Theatre). She holds an MFA in Acting (Asolo Conservatory-FSU) and an MFA in Directing (Boston University).