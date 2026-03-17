THT Rep Will Present WHO IS EARTHA MAE? Featuring Jade Wheeler

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The Hanover Theatre Repertory (THT Rep) announced it will present Who Is Eartha Mae?, an intimate play with music created by and starring Jade Wheeler, April 8-19 at the BrickBox Theater. The production brings audiences face-to-face with Eartha Kitt, the legendary performer and civil rights advocate whose career spanned more than six decades across Broadway, film, television, and music, including hits like “Santa Baby,” and who was famously celebrated by Orson Welles as the “most exciting woman in the world.”

Award-winning theatre artist and powerhouse performer Jade Wheeler embodies Eartha, capturing the feline charisma and bold spirit that propelled her to success across media. Wheeler explores not only the life and artistry of Kitt but also her resilience and trailblazing journey to stardom as a black woman in entertainment. Delving into the contrast between her glamorous public persona and her difficult upbringing, audiences are invited to get to know the woman behind the icon through a compelling blend of storytelling, live piano accompaniment, and evocative performance.

“Eartha Kitt was a groundbreaking artist, and we are proud to share her story with New England audiences,” said Livy Scanlon, Director of Who Is Eartha Mae? and Artistic Director of THT Rep. “Jade Wheeler's performance brings Eartha to life in a way that makes this show truly unmissable.”

Based in Belgium, Jade Wheeler's credits include Dear Winnie (ensemble) at the Koninklijke Vlaamse Schouwburg and The Promised Boom: An Immigrant & Assimilation Story (creator). Selected US regional credits include Lost in the Stars (Kennedy Center), An Octoroon (Woolly Mammoth Theatre), Dark Room (Bridge Rep), Race (GableStage), Ruined (Everyman Theatre), and Arcadia (Nora Theatre). She has appeared in the film "The Pod Generation" (Anna) and the Netflix series “Rough Diamonds” (School Mom).

Following the Worcester engagement, Who Is Eartha Mae? will transfer to Urbanite Theatre in Sarasota, FL. The production also includes music director and pianist Catherine Stornetta, scenic designer Peter Rule, Costume Designer Kathleen Doyle, lighting designer Stephen Petrilli, and choreographer Joanne Caidor.

“Worcester deserves bold, inspiring theatre experiences,” said Alan Seiffert, President & CEO of The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts. “We're committed to continuing our mission of bringing extraordinary artists like Jade and important stories to the Worcester community.”

In keeping with The Hanover Theatre's commitment to accessibility and community engagement, THT Rep is also offering new special preview pricing. Tickets for preview performances are just $43, a $20 savings, giving audiences a unique opportunity to be among the first to experience this remarkable performance.