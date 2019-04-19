BCC Stages CALENDAR GIRLS By Tim Firth

The Barnstable Comedy Club, located at 3171 Main Street in Barnstable presents, CALENDAR GIRLS, an uplifting comedy by Tim Firth. The play is based on the Miramax motion picture by Juliette Towhidi and Tim Firth. The show opens on Thursday, May 2 at 7:30 PM and continues through May 19 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM with Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $22 / $20 for seniors 62+ and students. To reserve tickets, please call the box office at 508-362-6333.

For more information, visit www.BarnstableComedyClub.org.

NOTE: Adult themes and partial nudity.

CALENDAR GIRLS is funny, quirky and poignant. The play is based on a very inspiring true story. When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to raise money for a new settee for the sitting area in the local hospital waiting room. A group of extraordinary women persuade one another to pose for a charity calendar, their modesty spared only by artfully placed cakes, knitting and floral arrangements, thus sparking a global phenomenon. The calendar is a success, but Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame.





