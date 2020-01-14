Arlington's Regent Theatre to Present a Weekend Of Love & Laughter With TIL DEATH DO US PART… YOU FIRST!

Award-Winning Comedian/Actor Peter Fogel is no stranger to Boston Audiences. Last year, he starred in a successful engagement of MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY at Arlington's Regent Theatre. Now, he's back at the Regent with his own critically acclaimed hysterical multi-media solo show, "TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST!" directed by Academy Award Nominee Chazz Palminteri. (The Usual Suspects, The Godfather of Harlem).

The Seventy-Five minutes of LOVE & LAUGHTER is happening for four performance only on VALENTINE'S DAY WEEKEND beginning Fri. Feb. 14 Through Sunday the 16th 2020. (7 Medford Street, Arlington, MA {781} 646-4849)

http://regenttheatre.com/details/peter_fogels_til_death_do_us_part..._you_first

Leland Stein, Co-Owner of the Regent Theatre says, "Peter's a gifted comedian/actor and our audiences really have taken to his past performances here. So we thought what better time to bring in his own show about the absurdities of love, marriage, and commitment - then on Valentine's Day Weekend. Peter's autobiographical show is a hilarious story all audiences can relate to!"

Eternal Bachelor Peter Fogel has major commitment issues as the love of his life has just broken up with him on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality he decides to revisit the scene of all his romantic disasters. Fogel introduces us to his Evil Step Mom Eva, Crazy Ex's Elena and Tanya, his five-times married buddy Sal and his College Room-mate and "Marriage Veteran" Harold who gives Peter dating advice even though he hasn't dated since "Madonna was a Virgin!"

"Til Death Do Us Part... You First!" is the perfect evening of Entertainment for Single, Devoted, or Divorced Couples on Valentine's Day! Critics and audiences say it's a hilarious cross between "Men Are From Mars/Women Are From Venus and "Defending the Caveman!"

Warming up Peter's shows will be multi-talented singer/songwriter Steve Spector of Hopkinton MA and world-class Violingrrl performing some of their favorite romantic cover tunes and original songs. Steve and Violingrrl have performed at many top New England venues and boast a large and loyal following that continues to grow!

Tickets start at $30 and seating is LIMITED. For more info, group sales, and tickets, please call {781} 646-4849 and for promo videos and tickets visit:

http://regenttheatre.com/details/peter_fogels_til_death_do_us_part..._you_first

Peter J. Fogel is an award-winning comedian, actor, and playwright who's performed in the United States, Canada, and Australia for over 25 years. In addition to writing and performing TIL DEATH DO US PART...YOU FIRST!, Peter's also been the National Touring Star of Steve Solomon's hit solo show My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy! Peter is also a motivational speaker, copywriter, and author of five books - that include Reboot Your Career: 27 Ways to Reinvent Yourself in The Workplace (If You Still Have a Job). Over the decades, Peter has either worked or appeared on over twenty-two television programs such as Comic Strip Live, Comedy on the Road, Married With Children, Unhappily Ever After, Chicago Sons (Jason Bateman) and Men Behaving Badly! (Rob Schneider). Other network appearances include HBO, NBC MTV, PBS, and A& E.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxfnPpCPWTo