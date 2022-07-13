Ancram Opera House presents Crystal Radio Sessions Upstate, a reading series showcasing the poetry, fiction, personal essays and creative non-fiction of established and emerging writers from the Hudson Valley. The series is curated by Ashley Mayne.

On Saturday, July 23th at 8 pm, AOH brings Crystal Radio Sessions Upstate to The Hilltop Barn in Roeliff Jansen Park in Hillsdale, NY for a summer's evening of live storytelling under the stars.

This summer's Crystal Radio Sessions will feature a live reading of Beacon-based author Hugh Sheehy's soon-to-be-published Amontillado - a tale about a secret: there is no purer feeling than a wish for revenge - by AOH audience favorite, actor Frank Boyd, seen at AOH last summer in Baseball is Dead, one of the Plein Air Plays, and in his own solo show, The Holler Sessions.

Tickets are $25 each, available at www.ancramoperahouse.org or by calling (518) 329-0114

Crystal Radio Sessions Upstate is generously sponsored by Copake Wine Works and Oblong Books.

Amontillado by Hugh Sheehy

Read by Frank Boyd

Saturday, July 23 at 8 pm

The Hilltop Barn in Roeliff Jansen Park

9140 NY Route 22, Hillsdale, NY 12529

Tickets are $25 available at ancramoperahouse.org