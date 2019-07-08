Alight Theater Guild To Explore Gender Identity And Family In Premiere Of THE ELM TREE

THE ELM TREE was written by Dori A. Robinson with Betsy S. Goldman and Joshua Platt and follows twins Thrace and Mabry. When Mabry dies suddenly, Thrace plunges into the Underworld in an effort to reunite his family. And so begins his journey to Hades where he is met by a fantastical cast of characters who explore memories, gender identities, family, and the very nature of love. Using the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, this production seeks to familiarize its audience with the experience of those who identify as gender queer, and to open their hearts and minds to envision a world that is safe and open to them. Through an immersive style, masks, music, and puppetry, the audience is guided through the Underworld, where they are led to examine the question: what would you sacrifice for those you love?

Robinson explains, "In response to the current political climate that threatens the equality of our non cis-gendered, gender queer and questioning young people, we have designed a theatre piece to address these concerns within the framework of a modern myth."

Alight Theater Guild, a newly formed 501(c)(3) corporation under the direction of Jonathan Zautner seeks to nurture and present theater by voices that don't always get to be heard in order to build strong artists whose work creates empathy, challenges the status quo, and unites communities.

Tickets and information are available at https://www.bostontheatrescene.com/season/the-elm-tree/ or by calling the box office at 617-933-8600 also bcaonline.org. Follow THE ELM TREE on Social Media @elmtreeboston.

The Cast includes Betsy S. Goldman, Arthur Gomez, Kira Helper, Grace Kuffner, Hayden Lombardozzi, Johnny Nichols Jr., LaToya Robinson and Toni Turilli.

Dori A. Robinson and Damon Krometis serve as co-directors, with Drew Donoghue as Stage Manager, Dee Rogers and Betsy S. Goldman as co-dramaturgs, Set Design by Tracie Ewing, with Lighting Design by Sarah Rozene, Costumes by Erica Desautels, Props and Set Art by Courtney Bottomley, Marketing by Andrew Bunar, with Sean Taber as the Production Consultant.

Boston Center for the Arts is the nexus of the arts in Boston, fostering the development of contemporary visual and performing arts and convening artists and audiences to create, explore and celebrate all creative disciplines. An integral part of the cultural fabric of the city, BCA utilizes its historic campus in the vibrant South End to present world-class exhibitions and performances, provide affordable work space, engage cultural consumers throughout the region, and nurture artists with the resources to take risks and develop new art works.





