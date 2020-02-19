Local Comedy Company Presents IT'S A CONSPIRACY Comedy Show

Local comedy company, Recycled Minds, invites the valley to an all-ages, comedy show February 29th at The Creative Space in Garden City.

Come get weird with "It's A Conspieracy" as improvisers explore the infamous Flat Earth theory and create hilarity that informs and entertains you!



The conspiracy is described by comeidan, improviser and conspiracy enthusiast Jon Colette and will be recorded live and performed by Jon, Sean Hancock, Andrea Korn, Loren Morris and Jessica Greene.

Recycled Minds (RM) began nearly 15 years ago as a local improv comedy troupe and has transformed into an international theatre and creative arts company that teaches classes, team-building workshops and performs a variety of shows that are fun for all ages. They have been seen around the globe including the largest arts festival in the world, cruise ships and universities. RM encourages a laughter lifestyle in two ways: bringing joy to audiences with shows that enrich the human experience and teaching classes and workshops that draw out a sense of purpose in individuals who are willing to practice boldness and press beyond their limitations. Take back the license to be a kid again and awaken the world changer within you.

The show happens Saturday, February 29th and is located at The Creative Space, at 121 E 34th St, Garden City next Push and Pour. Tickets are $12 online in advanced, $15 at the door, $5 for kids 5 to 12yrs. A selection of refreshments will be available for purchase. Time and ticket details available at RecycledMindsComedy.com/Tickets.





