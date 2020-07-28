Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boise's The Flicks Theater Reopens with Safety Precautions in Place

Article Pixel Jul. 28, 2020  

The Flicks, a movie theater in Boise, is reopening to the public with safety precautions in place for patrons, the Idaho Press reports.

From distanced seating in the theater, to hand sanitizer stations set up throughout the building, and mandatory mask wearing, precautions are set in place after the theater closed due to the current global health crisis.

The theater is also offering a "home experience," with video rentals and food to-go.

The Flicks is located at 646 W Fulton Street in Boise.

The Flicks is an integral part of Boise's cultural and arts scene, with long term residents making a Flicks visit part of their weekly routine; many newcomers citing our business as one of the key elements in making Boise a livable city. The Flicks has been voted Best Movie Theatre in Boise numerous times.



