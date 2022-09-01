Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Boise's Sapphire Room Welcomes Back France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan

The concert is on Saturday September 17 at 7:30pm.

Boise News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  

Boise's Sapphire Room Welcomes Back France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan

After releasing 'Azwan', an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. One of his early stops will be in Boise, warmly welcomed back at The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel where on Saturday September 17th he will once again perform a concert for Idaho fans of his music.

Says Bensusan of this tour:
"Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years; playing, writing, taking the time, stopping running, sometimes locked down in Heaven... I felt a real relief to be able to play live again. The first part of my North American tour, this Spring, left me with an immense feeling of gratitude for the public who came to the concerts. There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years.

Also, in Las Vegas, I met my new friend, Donny Osmond, after playing on his last album and there was a lot of emotion.

After spending the last three months back in France, I am pulling out all of the stops and embarking on the second leg of a mega-tour with over 60 concerts and guitar workshops, that will take my stage manager/sound engineer, Xaina Lerner, and myself through the entire northern part of the USA and southern Canada, from the West Coast to the East Coast.

I look forward to finally seeing you again and thank you warmly for your continuous support and all of the inspiration, light and strength you give me."





More Hot Stories For You


The Idaho Commission On The Arts Awards Boise Phil Three GrantsThe Idaho Commission On The Arts Awards Boise Phil Three Grants
August 17, 2022

Grants support the Boise Phil's 2022-23 concert season and education program The Boise Phil is the recipient of three grants from the Idaho Commission on the Arts to support its upcoming 2022-23 concert season and education program in the amounts of $13,318 for Public Programs in the Arts; $24,836 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA); and $10,007 for Arts Education.
Junior League Of Boise Donates $10,000 To Boise Art Museum Through Project 100 InitiativeJunior League Of Boise Donates $10,000 To Boise Art Museum Through Project 100 Initiative
August 16, 2022

In 2018, ahead of the Junior League of Boise's (JLB) 100-year anniversary in 2028, the women's organization adopted Project 100, a 10-year commitment to revisit ten non-profit programs. Previously supported organizations include the Discovery Center of Idaho, Family Advocates, the Idaho State Historical Society, the Learning Lab, and this year's partner, Boise Art Museum (BAM).
Aspire Presents TARZAN This WeekAspire Presents TARZAN This Week
August 9, 2022

Based on Disney's epic animated musical adventure and Edgar Rice Burrough's Tarzan of the Apes, Tarzan features heart-pumping music by rock legend, Phil Collins, and a book by Tony Award-winning playwright, David Henry Hwang. High-flying excitement and hits, like the Academy Award winning 'You'll Be in My Heart,' as well as 'Son of Man' and 'Two Worlds,' make Tarzan an unforgettable theatrical experience. 
The Boise Phil Announces 2022-23 'Season Of Wonder' Featuring World-Renowned Guest Artists & MoreThe Boise Phil Announces 2022-23 'Season Of Wonder' Featuring World-Renowned Guest Artists & More
August 3, 2022

The Boise Phil has announced its 2022-23 'Season of Wonder,' featuring celebrated canonical works; the Boise Phil co-commissions from Jennifer Higdon, Vijay Iyer, and Jimmy López Bellido; performances from world-renowned guest artists including violinist Timothy Chooi, pianist Fei-Fei, and cellist Inbal Segev; and a one-of-a-kind book club.
BCT Announces 25th Anniversary GalaBCT Announces 25th Anniversary Gala
August 1, 2022

BCT is blocking off the street for another big bash! The company will raise a glass (or two) with its patrons again under twinkling lights and the beautiful Boise sky. 