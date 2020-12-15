Actors' Repertory Theatre of Idaho Presents DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW

It's four days before Christmas in the tiny town of Tinsel, Texas, and a colorful parade of eccentric guests arrive at the Snowflake Inn and deck the halls with holiday hilarity. Trina, the harried yet upbeat innkeeper of this B&B, has more than she can handle coping with these nuttier-than-a-fruitcake lodgers. Hoyt and his sister, Donna Jo, make the mistake of trying to end a thirty-year feud between their curmudgeonly aunts, Ennis and Della, with sidesplitting results.

Ainsley and Lenora, self-involved actors from a lower-than-low-budget touring production of A Christmas Carol, descend on the Inn to fulfill a promise, leaving comedic chaos in their wake. Add to this Yuletide mayhem an ill-advised romantic rendezvous between Mrs. Claus and one of Santa's elves, a demanding guest who refuses to leave, not to mention a tipsy housekeeper, and it's clear it will take more than a kiss under the mistletoe to keep Trina's spirits merry and bright.

But a spur-of-the-moment Christmas Eve wedding that brings together the fabulous Futrelle sisters-Honey Raye, Twink, Frankie and Rhonda Lynn-and their best friend, Raynerd, takes a surprising and delightful turn that leads to a laugh-'til-your-sides-ache climax, changing all their lives forever. You'll swear this family-friendly Jones/Hope/Wooten Christmas comedy is more fun than a joyride in a one-horse open sleigh!

Learn more here.