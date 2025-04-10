Theatre Tuscaloosa to Hold Auditions for ANASTASIA in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Tuscaloosa will hold open auditions for "Anastasia" May 19-20 at 6 p.m. with a dance call and/or callbacks on May 21 in the Wilson Carr Rehearsal Hall on the Martin Campus of Shelton State Community College.

Based on the 1997 animated film of the same name, "Anastasia" premiered on Broadway in 2016. From the same writing team that crafted "Ragtime," this magical show transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire and the end of the Romanov dynasty, to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s. Anya, a brave young woman with amnesia, sets out to solve the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to discover whether she might truly be the Grand Duchess Anastasia.

Tina Turley, Theatre Tuscaloosa Executive Producer, leads this production as director. She is joined by Leslie Poss, musical director; Lindsay Sockler Troha, choreographer; Ashlyn Lambert, stage manager; Jeanette Waterman, Costume Designer; Therrin Eber, lighting designer; and Jameson Sanford, scenic designer. With the book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, "Anastasia" is set to enchant audiences.

This production will be Turley's final show as Executive Producer ahead of her retirement in August. "Anastasia" will also mark the grand re-opening of the Bean-Brown Theatre after renovations began in 2023.

"'Anastasia' will be my final show before I retire, so this is a bittersweet moment," Turley said. "I'm looking forward to seeing Tuscaloosa's talent at auditions as theatre magic returns to the Bean-Brown."

"Anastasia" has numerous roles of various types and ages available. A full list of characters and descriptions can be found at https://www.theatretusc.com/anastasia.

Those who audition should prepare 16 measures of a song in the style of "Anastasia;" it is encouraged to know the entire song chosen. An accompanist will be provided to play sheet music, or an auditionee can provide a music track in their audition form. A dance audition will only be held during callbacks. Be prepared to participate in cold readings from the script. Auditionees are encouraged to check-in up to 30 minutes ahead.

Auditionees must sign up through the online audition form at https://www.theaterforms.com/theatretusc/summer25/auditionform/ and select specific time slots prior to audition dates. For those aged 13 years or younger, time slots are available at 6-6:45 p.m., and for ages 14 and older time slots are available at 6:45-7:30 p.m., 7:30-8:15 p.m. and 8:15-9 p.m. Each time slot has 15 spots available and are identical for each audition day.

Scripts of "Anastasia" are available to read in the Theatre Tuscaloosa Management Office in advance (recommended); however, scripts may not leave the premises. The office is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

The final rehearsal schedule will be announced after casting. Rehearsals will generally run 7-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 2-5 p.m. on Sundays until closer to performance weeks. "Anastasia" performances run July 18-27 in the Bean-Brown Theatre.

