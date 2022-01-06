The Whole Backstage Theatre Announces Auditions For TALLEY'S FOLLY

The Whole Backstage Theatre has announced auditions for Talley's Folly. Auditions will be held on January 20 and 21 at 6:30pm and the 22nd at 2pm. Callbacks, if necessary, will be January 22nd.

Auditions will be held in Reception Room 1 directly off the main lobby.

Casting requirements are 1 man early 40s and 1 woman late 30s. There is some adult language and smoking in the production.

Production dates are March 10-13, 2022 in the Duff/McDaniel Black Box Theatre.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/907892399892603/?ref=newsfeed.