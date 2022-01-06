Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Whole Backstage Theatre Announces Auditions For TALLEY'S FOLLY

pixeltracker

Production dates are March 10-13, 2022 in the Duff/McDaniel Black Box Theatre.

Jan. 6, 2022  
The Whole Backstage Theatre Announces Auditions For TALLEY'S FOLLY

The Whole Backstage Theatre has announced auditions for Talley's Folly. Auditions will be held on January 20 and 21 at 6:30pm and the 22nd at 2pm. Callbacks, if necessary, will be January 22nd.

Auditions will be held in Reception Room 1 directly off the main lobby.

Casting requirements are 1 man early 40s and 1 woman late 30s. There is some adult language and smoking in the production.

Production dates are March 10-13, 2022 in the Duff/McDaniel Black Box Theatre.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/907892399892603/?ref=newsfeed.


Related Articles View More Birmingham Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

More Hot Stories For You

  • Dance Illusionist Troupe MOMIX Returns With Their Newest Creation, Alice
  • Broadway Touring Production of WAITRESS Comes to Thousand Oaks in January
  • Comedy Veteran Tom Papa is Coming to the Scherr Forum
  • DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Comes To Thousand Oaks