Review: A TUNA CHRISTMAS at Birmingham Festival Theatre

Birmingham Festival Theatre's "A Tuna Christmas," directed by Birmingham native, Ezra Brown, is a quirky, heartwarming look at a Texas town's eccentric holiday season. The close setting of the theater creates a feeling of intimacy, as if you're in the town square with the quirky residents.

Marlena Elliot and Victory Harbin juggle many roles with speed and energy. Each character is distinctive, showcasing their commitment. Through skillful mime and physicality, the actors breathe life into 'invisible' props, engaging the audience's imagination with playful theatrics.

Sunday’s show had its charming moments, but the comedic performance sometimes fell short. A few pacing issues detracted from the experience, with some jokes falling flat. More rehearsal and better comedic timing would have made the humor more effective. Despite minor shortcomings, the show provides an enjoyable evening out, and the genuine warmth of the performers shines through.

Overall, Birmingham Festival Theatre's "A Tuna Christmas" is an entertaining holiday show brimming with Southern charm and eccentric characters.

Photo Credit: Birmingham Festival Theatre

