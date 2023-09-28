Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 2 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

BWW Awards Nominations



RELATED STORIES

1
Audiences Moved, Art Evolves at Red Mountain Theatres Sixth Annual Human Rights New Works Photo
Audiences Moved, Art Evolves at Red Mountain Theatre's Sixth Annual Human Rights New Works Festival

Red Mountain Theatre held its annual Human Rights New Works Festival from September 22-24, 2023.

2
MEAN GIRLS To Open the 2023-24 Broadway in Birmingham Series Next Month Photo
MEAN GIRLS To Open the 2023-24 Broadway in Birmingham Series Next Month

The American Theatre Guild will present the North American Tour of MEAN GIRLS—the record-breaking new musical comedy based on the hit film.

3
Theatre Tuscaloosa to Present SOME ENCHANTED EVENING Photo
Theatre Tuscaloosa to Present SOME ENCHANTED EVENING

Theatre Tuscaloosa will present 'Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein' from October 18-22, 2023.

4
Interview: Conductor Jamie Reeves of Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert at Montgomery Sympho Photo
Interview: Conductor Jamie Reeves of Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert at Montgomery Symphony Orchestra

This week in Montgomery, Alabama, you will find a unique, strong offering with the Force. On Thursday, The Montgomery Symphony Orchestra performs Star Wars: A New Hope In Concert. The movie will be projected above the orchestra as they play the entire John Williams score with the film. The concert will be led by MSO Music Director and Conductor Jamie Reeves.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin AwardsNominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

Birmingham SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Addams Family, The Musical
Leeds Arts Council (10/05-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chocolate Covered Cabaret: Emerald City Edition
Encore Theatre and Gallery (10/05-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (7/11-8/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Utah Show
Broadway Musicals (9/28-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aladdin
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall] (1/24-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jekyll & Hyde (b'way)
Pike Road Theatre Company (10/05-10/22)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday
Theatre 98 (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End
Recital Hall at Shelton State Community College (10/04-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (11/16-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Some Enchanted Evening The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein
Bama Theatre (10/18-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You