Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!
POPULAR
Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards.
The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.
Videos
|Addams Family, The Musical
Leeds Arts Council (10/05-10/15)
|Chocolate Covered Cabaret: Emerald City Edition
Encore Theatre and Gallery (10/05-10/06)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (7/11-8/11)
|Utah Show
Broadway Musicals (9/28-9/03)
|Aladdin
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [Concert Hall] (1/24-1/28)
|Jekyll & Hyde (b'way)
Pike Road Theatre Company (10/05-10/22)PHOTOS
|For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday
Theatre 98 (10/06-10/22)
|Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End
Recital Hall at Shelton State Community College (10/04-10/08)
|A Christmas Carol
Alabama Shakespeare Festival (11/16-12/24)
|Some Enchanted Evening The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein
Bama Theatre (10/18-10/22)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You