Kinky Boots comes to Red Mountain Theatre in June.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein.

Performances run June 3-26, 2022 at RMT Mainstage.

SHOWTIMES

Thursday - Friday: 8 PM

Saturday: 2 PM & 8 PM

Sunday: 2 PM

RATING

Recommended for teens and up

PRICE

Regular (ages 13+): start at $25

Child (2-12): start at $20

Learn more at https://www.redmountaintheatre.org/kinky-boots/.