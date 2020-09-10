Fundraiser Launched to Help Save the Alabama and Lyric Theatres

The goal is to raise $500,000 to keep the venues in operation through the end of the year.

A fundraiser has been launched to help the Alabama and Lyric theatres with their financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WBRC reports.

The fundraiser was started by Birmingham Landmarks, Inc., the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Alabama Theatre and Lyric Theatre. The goal is to raise $500,000 to keep the venues in operation through the end of the year.

"We went around and unplugged everything we could. We have paused any subscriptions that we could; so, our point of sale system at the bar, our clearing crew, our trash pick-ups, and ice makers, we've paused those subscriptions to try to save money," said venue manager Cindy Mullins.

"Before the pandemic caused the event industry to shut down, we were looking forward to one of our busiest years ever. We project that we will have lost $2.5 million in revenue by the end of the year," said Mullins.

The Alabama and Lyric have averaged $85,000 in expenses each month since March, with about $35,000 monthly covering basic overhead costs.

The theatres have made other attempts at fundraising, through virtual concerts and events. On Friday, September 11, The Alabama Theatre will present a socially distanced viewing of the movie Steel Magnolias.

