Birmingham Children's Theatre Offering Virtual Tours of the North Pole!

You're invited to a virtual tour of the North Pole! Jojo and Francis, two hard-working and enthusiastic elves, are welcoming special kids to the NP for a first-of-its-kind experience and -- uh oh! Something seems to be going wrong with the reindeer, the toy-makers, and the nice list! Can you help the elves restore order in time for Santa's yearly delivery?

This live, zoom-centered performance for young audiences is an interactive experience that is equal parts story and activity. Up to 10 kids at a time will embark on a treasure hunt around their own homes to help collect the items needed to save the North Pole! With a little help from parents, participants will find special items in hidden locations in a brand new, one-of-a-kind BCT experience that is sure to be remembered!

Performances run through December 27th. More dates may be added based on demand. Limited space in each performance.

Learn more here.