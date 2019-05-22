BUS STOP Pulls Into Terrific New Theatre as the Terminal Production of Season 33

"All aboard!" for the next production at Terrific New Theatre, the poignant, slice-of-life dramedy "Bus Stop," by William Inge. This 1950s American classic will be directed by legendary TNT co-founder Carl Stewart. The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from June 13-29, plus two Sunday matinees, and will close TNT's 33rd season.

The story concerns the passengers of a cross-country bus who are stranded overnight by a Kansas blizzard and congregate in a small-town diner about 30 miles west of Kansas City, Mo. The passengers include a flighty blonde nightclub singer and the lovestruck cowboy trying to lure her into marriage, the cowboy's older buddy and ranch hand, and a drunken college professor. They are joined by the bus driver and the diner's owner - who have their own romance on the side - the local sheriff, and a young, naive waitress who is being wooed by the older professor.

What unfolds during the overnight hours is a tale of love found - and lost - fences broken and then mended, secrets revealed, and the human condition laid bare - for better or worse.

Written in 1955, "Bus Stop" was nominated for four Tony Awards, including best play, and was revived on Broadway in 1996. The 1956 Marilyn Monroe film of the same title is loosely based on the play.

The TNT stage production stars Caleb Brink, Chuck Evans, Jack Heidt, Amanda Kisor, Saxon Murrell, Cari Gisler Oliver, Richard Scott and Laura Elton Towns. Rounding out the creative team are stage manager S. Michael Wilson and set and lighting designer D. Connor McVey. Tam DeBolt is now in her third season as TNT's artistic director.

"Bus Stop" will perform Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.





