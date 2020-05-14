Alabama Theatre and Lyric Theatre Feeling Economic Brunt of Outbreak

Both the Alabama Theatre and the Lyric Theatre, located in downtown Birmingham, Alabama, are getting hit financially by the ongoing shutdown across the world, CBS 42 reports.

The theaters, which have closed their doors to the public back in mid-March, are asking ticket holders to consider donating to the theaters to keep the spaces alive.

Posting on Facebook, they've stated:

"PLEASE INVEST IN THE FUTURE OF THESE BIRMINGHAM LANDMARKS.

The Lyric and the Alabama Theatre have survived more than a century in downtown Birmingham, but the COVID-19 pandemic has jeopardized the future of our historic venues. Since March 18, public health concerns have required us to cancel or reschedule more than 50 school field trips, concerts, dance competitions, comedy shows, worship services, proms, graduations, and weddings.

WITHOUT YOUR HELP, WE ARE HISTORY. Please donate today by clicking https://alabamatheatre.com/cash-donation."

The venues are asking for the public's support to keep them alive. To donate, click here.

Management for both theaters is asking people who bought tickets to hold on to them for now. Some events will have to be canceled, but others might be rescheduled.





