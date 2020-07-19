VIDEO: Theatre Royal du Parc Teases Upcoming 2020-21 Season

Theatre Royal du Parc has released a video, teasing its upcoming 2020-21 season!

Learn more about the full upcoming season in the brochure here.

Check out the video below!

Theatre Royal du Parc is a theatre in Brussels, located at 3, Rue de la Loi/Wetstraat, on the edge of Brussels' Park, facing the Federal Parliament. It is served by Brussels metro stations Parc/Park and Arts-Loi/Kunst-Wet. The theatre was built in 1782 to plans by the architect Louis Montoyer,

