SWAN LAKE... ON THE WATER! to Premiere at Palais 12 Theater

The world premiere of Swan Lake on the Water will debut at Palais 12 Theater Nov. 24, 2019.

It cost two years of research and multiple negotiations to get the approval of the prestigious society of the Operas of East-Ukraine, member of Opera Europa to launch the first version of Swan Lake on the Water. Charmed by the project, the most talented European companies, Aquaticshow for the water features and Dirty Monitor for the computer graphics joined the French director Johan Nus in this new adventure.



Basins, fountains, water walls and projections will turn this great classic into a delicately modernized version where spectacular acts and intimate moments will merge together perfectly without however losing any of its strong qualities.



The ballet will start in Belgium, then head to South and North America, and come back to Europe via Spain and Portugal with the finale in Paris in 2020.

Swan Lake tells the story of a swan princess, Odette, who has been cursed to spend the days as a Swan swimming on a lake of tears, and the nights in her beautiful human form. The only was to reverse the curse is to have a man with a pure heart fall in love with her. Prince Siegfried sees Odette as a swan, then watches her transform into her human form and confesses his love to her. Solved? No. The evil sorcerer then introduces his daughter Odile, disguised as Odette, to Prince Siegfried, and the Prince proposes to her. Will the real Odette be revealed? Will they get to live happily ever after? See the ballet to find out!

For tickets and more information about Swan Lake on the Water, tap here.





