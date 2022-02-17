Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zelda Fitzgerald Musical ZELDA To Be Produced In Maryland

Feb. 17, 2022  

17-year-old Baltimore-based actor and designer Sammy Jungwirth has acquired the rights to stage the 2004 West End musical Zelda through special arrangement with its original producer Charles Dobson and will be directing a new concert version of the show in the fall of 2022 in Maryland.

Zelda focuses on the turbulent relationship F. Scott Fitzgerald shared with his wife Zelda during the Jazz Age. Young, stylish, and successful, they are the envy of high society friends who are unaware that behind their glamorous façade are two individuals doomed to tragedy.

The musical has a score by Les Reed and Roger Cook, a book by Kit Hesketh Harvey, and will feature choreography by Rachel Miller and music direction by R. Christopher Rose. More information will be coming soon.


